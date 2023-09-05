 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 5th, 2023

Daily Reading for Tuesday September 5, 2023

Reading 1, First Thessalonians 5:1-6, 9-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 4, 13-14
Gospel, Luke 4:31-37
Reading 1, First Thessalonians 5:1-6, 9-11

1 About times and dates, brothers, there is no need to write to you

2 for you are well aware in any case that the Day of the Lord is going to come like a thief in the night.

3 It is when people are saying, 'How quiet and peaceful it is' that sudden destruction falls on them, as suddenly as labour pains come on a pregnant woman; and there is no escape.

4 But you, brothers, do not live in the dark, that the Day should take you unawares like a thief.

5 No, you are all children of light and children of the day: we do not belong to the night or to darkness,

6 so we should not go on sleeping, as everyone else does, but stay wide awake and sober.

9 God destined us not for his retribution, but to win salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ,

10 who died for us so that, awake or asleep, we should still live united to him.

11 So give encouragement to each other, and keep strengthening one another, as you do already.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 4, 13-14

1 [Of David] Yahweh is my light and my salvation, whom should I fear? Yahweh is the fortress of my life, whom should I dread?

4 One thing I ask of Yahweh, one thing I seek: to dwell in Yahweh's house all the days of my life, to enjoy the sweetness of Yahweh, to seek out his temple.

13 This I believe: I shall see the goodness of Yahweh, in the land of the living.

14 Put your hope in Yahweh, be strong, let your heart be bold, put your hope in Yahweh.


Gospel, Luke 4:31-37

31 He went down to Capernaum, a town in Galilee, and taught them on the Sabbath.

32 And his teaching made a deep impression on them because his word carried authority.

33 In the synagogue there was a man possessed by the spirit of an unclean devil, and he shouted at the top of his voice,

34 'Ha! What do you want with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are: the Holy One of God.'

35 But Jesus rebuked it, saying, 'Be quiet! Come out of him!' And the devil, throwing the man into the middle, went out of him without hurting him at all.

36 Astonishment seized them and they were all saying to one another, 'What is it in his words? He gives orders to unclean spirits with authority and power and they come out.'

37 And the news of him travelled all through the surrounding countryside.


September 2023
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
