Daily Reading for Wednesday, August 30th, 2023
Daily Reading for Wednesday August 30, 2023Reading 1, First Thessalonians 2:9-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 139:7-8, 9-10, 11-12
Gospel, Matthew 23:27-32
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Reading 1, First Thessalonians 2:9-13
9 You remember, brothers, with what unsparing energy we used to work, slaving night and day so as not to be a burden on any one of you while we were proclaiming the gospel of God to you.
10 You are witnesses, and so is God, that our treatment of you, since you believed, has been impeccably fair and upright.
11 As you know, we treated every one of you as a father treats his children,
12 urging you, encouraging you and appealing to you to live a life worthy of God, who calls you into his kingdom and his glory.
13 Another reason why we continually thank God for you is that as soon as you heard the word that we brought you as God's message, you welcomed it for what it really is, not the word of any human being, but God's word, a power that is working among you believers.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 139:7-8, 9-10, 11-12
7 Where shall I go to escape your spirit? Where shall I flee from your presence?
8 If I scale the heavens you are there, if I lie flat in Sheol, there you are.
9 If I speed away on the wings of the dawn, if I dwell beyond the ocean,
10 even there your hand will be guiding me, your right hand holding me fast.
11 I will say, 'Let the darkness cover me, and the night wrap itself around me,'
12 even darkness to you is not dark, and night is as clear as the day.
Gospel, Matthew 23:27-32
27 'Alas for you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs that look handsome on the outside, but inside are full of the bones of the dead and every kind of corruption.
28 In just the same way, from the outside you look upright, but inside you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness.
29 'Alas for you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You build the sepulchres of the prophets and decorate the tombs of the upright,
30 saying, "We would never have joined in shedding the blood of the prophets, had we lived in our ancestors' day."
31 So! Your own evidence tells against you! You are the children of those who murdered the prophets!
32 Very well then, finish off the work that your ancestors began.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
More Bible
Reading for August 29th, 2023Reading 1, Jeremiah 1:17-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 71:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 15, 17
Gospel, Mark 6:17-29
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, Aug 29th, 2023
-
St. Sabina
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Saints & Angels
-
Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, Aug 29
-
Bible
-
St. John the Baptist
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Popular Saints
Pope Francis Announces Historic Visit to Mongolia
-
Support for Physician Assisted Murder Grows in the UK
-
Biden Strikes Against Life with Pro- Abortion Issue
-
Pope Francis Discusses the Healing Power of Eucharist with the Sister Disciples of Jesus
-
Dangerous 'Right to Reproductive Freedom' Measure Heads to Ohio's November Ballot
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- St. Rumon: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Prayer for Protection by the Holy Cross: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- St. Sabina: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Prayer for Charity: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.