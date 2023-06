Daily Reading for Thursday, June 29th, 2023

Daily Reading for Thursday June 29, 2023 Reading 1, Acts 12:1-11

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9

Gospel, Matthew 16:13-19

Reading 2, Second Timothy 4:6-8, 17-18

Printable PDF of Today's Reading

Gospel, Matthew 16:13-19

13 When Jesus came to the region of Caesarea Philippi he put this question to his disciples, 'Who do people say the Son of man is?'

14 And they said, 'Some say John the Baptist, some Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.'

15 'But you,' he said, 'who do you say I am?'

16 Then Simon Peter spoke up and said, 'You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.'

17 Jesus replied, 'Simon son of Jonah, you are a blessed man! Because it was no human agency that revealed this to you but my Father in heaven.

18 So I now say to you: You are Peter and on this rock I will build my community. And the gates of the underworld can never overpower it.

19 I will give you the keys of the kingdom of Heaven: whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven; whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.'

Reading 2, Second Timothy 4:6-8, 17-18

6 As for me, my life is already being poured away as a libation, and the time has come for me to depart.

7 I have fought the good fight to the end; I have run the race to the finish; I have kept the faith;

8 all there is to come for me now is the crown of uprightness which the Lord, the upright judge, will give to me on that Day; and not only to me but to all those who have longed for his appearing.

17 But the Lord stood by me and gave me power, so that through me the message might be fully proclaimed for all the gentiles to hear; and so I was saved from the lion's mouth.

18 The Lord will rescue me from all evil attempts on me, and bring me safely to his heavenly kingdom. To him be glory for ever and ever. Amen.