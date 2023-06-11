Daily Reading for Sunday, June 11th, 2023
Daily Reading for Sunday June 11, 2023Reading 1, Hosea 6:3-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 50:1, 8, 12-13, 14-15
Gospel, Matthew 9:9-13
Reading 2, Romans 4:18-25
Reading 1, Hosea 6:3-6
3 Let us know, let us strive to know Yahweh; that he will come is as certain as the dawn. He will come to us like a shower, like the rain of springtime to the earth.
4 What am I to do with you, Ephraim? What am I to do with you, Judah? For your love is like morning mist, like the dew that quickly disappears.
5 This is why I have hacked them to pieces by means of the prophets, why I have killed them with words from my mouth, why my sentence will blaze forth like the dawn-
6 for faithful love is what pleases me, not sacrifice; knowledge of God, not burnt offerings.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 50:1, 8, 12-13, 14-15
1 [Psalm Of Asaph] The God of gods, Yahweh, is speaking, from east to west he summons the earth.
8 'It is not with your sacrifices that I find fault, those burnt offerings constantly before me;
12 'If I am hungry I shall not tell you, since the world and all it holds is mine.
13 Am I to eat the flesh of bulls or drink the blood of goats?
14 'Let thanksgiving be your sacrifice to God, fulfil the vows you make to the Most High;
15 then if you call to me in time of trouble I will rescue you and you will honour me.'
Gospel, Matthew 9:9-13
9 As Jesus was walking on from there he saw a man named Matthew sitting at the tax office, and he said to him, 'Follow me.' And he got up and followed him.
10 Now while he was at table in the house it happened that a number of tax collectors and sinners came to sit at the table with Jesus and his disciples.
11 When the Pharisees saw this, they said to his disciples, 'Why does your master eat with tax collectors and sinners?'
12 When he heard this he replied, 'It is not the healthy who need the doctor, but the sick.
13 Go and learn the meaning of the words: Mercy is what pleases me, not sacrifice. And indeed I came to call not the upright, but sinners.'
Reading 2, Romans 4:18-25
18 Though there seemed no hope, he hoped and believed that he was to become father of many nations in fulfilment of the promise: Just so will your descendants be.
19 Even the thought that his body was as good as dead -- he was about a hundred years old -- and that Sarah's womb was dead too did not shake his faith.
20 Counting on the promise of God, he did not doubt or disbelieve, but drew strength from faith and gave glory to God,
21 fully convinced that whatever God promised he has the power to perform.
22 This is the faith that was reckoned to him as uprightness.
23 And the word 'reckoned' in scripture applies not only to him;
24 it is there for our sake too -- our faith, too, will be 'reckoned'
25 because we believe in him who raised from the dead our Lord Jesus who was handed over to death for our sins and raised to life for our justification.
