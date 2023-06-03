Daily Reading for Saturday, June 3rd, 2023

Reading 1, Sirach 51:12-20

12 And therefore I shall thank you and praise you, and bless the name of the Lord.

13 When I was still a youth, before I went travelling, in my prayers I asked outright for wisdom.

14 Outside the sanctuary I would pray for her, and to the last I shall continue to seek her.

15 From her blossoming to the ripening of her grape my heart has taken its delight in her. My foot has pursued a straight path, I have sought her ever since my youth.

16 By bowing my ear a little, I have received her, and have found much instruction.

17 Thanks to her I have advanced; glory be to him who has given me wisdom!

18 For I was determined to put her into practice, have earnestly pursued the good, and shall not be put to shame.

19 My soul has fought to possess her, I have been scrupulous in keeping the Law; I have stretched out my hands to heaven and bewailed how little I knew of her;

20 I have directed my soul towards her, and in purity I have found her; having my heart fixed on her from the outset, I shall never be deserted;

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:8, 9, 10, 11

8 The precepts of Yahweh are honest, joy for the heart; the commandment of Yahweh is pure, light for the eyes.

9 The fear of Yahweh is pure, lasting for ever; the judgements of Yahweh are true, upright, every one,

10 more desirable than gold, even than the finest gold; his words are sweeter than honey, that drips from the comb.

11 Thus your servant is formed by them; observing them brings great reward.