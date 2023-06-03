We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Saturday, June 3rd, 2023
Reading 1, Sirach 51:12-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:8, 9, 10, 11
Gospel, Mark 11:27-33
12 And therefore I shall thank you and praise you, and bless the name of the Lord.
13 When I was still a youth, before I went travelling, in my prayers I asked outright for wisdom.
14 Outside the sanctuary I would pray for her, and to the last I shall continue to seek her.
15 From her blossoming to the ripening of her grape my heart has taken its delight in her. My foot has pursued a straight path, I have sought her ever since my youth.
16 By bowing my ear a little, I have received her, and have found much instruction.
17 Thanks to her I have advanced; glory be to him who has given me wisdom!
18 For I was determined to put her into practice, have earnestly pursued the good, and shall not be put to shame.
19 My soul has fought to possess her, I have been scrupulous in keeping the Law; I have stretched out my hands to heaven and bewailed how little I knew of her;
20 I have directed my soul towards her, and in purity I have found her; having my heart fixed on her from the outset, I shall never be deserted;
8 The precepts of Yahweh are honest, joy for the heart; the commandment of Yahweh is pure, light for the eyes.
9 The fear of Yahweh is pure, lasting for ever; the judgements of Yahweh are true, upright, every one,
10 more desirable than gold, even than the finest gold; his words are sweeter than honey, that drips from the comb.
11 Thus your servant is formed by them; observing them brings great reward.
27 They came to Jerusalem again, and as Jesus was walking in the Temple, the chief priests and the scribes and the elders came to him,
28 and they said to him, 'What authority have you for acting like this? Or who gave you authority to act like this?'
29 Jesus said to them, 'And I will ask you a question, just one; answer me and I will tell you my authority for acting like this.
30 John's baptism, what was its origin, heavenly or human? Answer me that.'
31 And they argued this way among themselves, 'If we say heavenly, he will say, "Then why did you refuse to believe him?"
32 But dare we say human?' -- they had the people to fear, for everyone held that John had been a real prophet.
33 So their reply to Jesus was, 'We do not know.' And Jesus said to them, 'Nor will I tell you my authority for acting like this.'
