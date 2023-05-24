Daily Reading for Wednesday, May 24th, 2023

Reading 1, Acts 20:28-38

28 'Be on your guard for yourselves and for all the flock of which the Holy Spirit has made you the guardians, to feed the Church of God which he bought with the blood of his own Son.

29 'I know quite well that when I have gone fierce wolves will invade you and will have no mercy on the flock.

30 Even from your own ranks there will be men coming forward with a travesty of the truth on their lips to induce the disciples to follow them.

31 So be on your guard, remembering how night and day for three years I never slackened in counselling each one of you with tears.

32 And now I commend you to God and to the word of his grace that has power to build you up and to give you your inheritance among all the sanctified.

33 'I have never asked anyone for money or clothes;

34 you know for yourselves that these hands of mine earned enough to meet my needs and those of my companions.

35 By every means I have shown you that we must exert ourselves in this way to support the weak, remembering the words of the Lord Jesus, who himself said, "There is more happiness in giving than in receiving." '

36 When he had finished speaking he knelt down with them all and prayed.

37 By now they were all in tears; they put their arms round Paul's neck and kissed him;

38 what saddened them most was his saying they would never see his face again. Then they escorted him to the ship.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 68:29-30, 33-35, 35-36

29 from your temple high above Jerusalem. Kings will come to you bearing tribute.

30 Rebuke the Beast of the Reeds, that herd of bulls, that people of calves, who bow down with ingots of silver. Scatter the people who delight in war.

33 the Rider of the Heavens, the primeval heavens. There he speaks, with a voice of power!

34 Acknowledge the power of God. Over Israel his splendour, in the clouds his power.

35 Awesome is God in his sanctuary. He, the God of Israel, gives strength and power to his people. Blessed be God.