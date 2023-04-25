Daily Reading for Tuesday, April 25th, 2023

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Reading 1, First Peter 5:5-14

5 In the same way, younger people, be subject to the elders. Humility towards one another must be the garment you all wear constantly, because God opposes the proud but accords his favour to the humble.

6 Bow down, then, before the power of God now, so that he may raise you up in due time;

7 unload all your burden on to him, since he is concerned about you.

8 Keep sober and alert, because your enemy the devil is on the prowl like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour.

9 Stand up to him, strong in faith and in the knowledge that it is the same kind of suffering that the community of your brothers throughout the world is undergoing.

10 You will have to suffer only for a little while: the God of all grace who called you to eternal glory in Christ will restore you, he will confirm, strengthen and support you.

11 His power lasts for ever and ever. Amen.

12 I write these few words to you through Silvanus, who is a trustworthy brother, to encourage you and attest that this is the true grace of God. Stand firm in it!

13 Your sister in Babylon, who is with you among the chosen, sends you greetings; so does my son, Mark.

14 Greet one another with a kiss of love. Peace to you all who are in Christ.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:2-3, 6-7, 16-17

2 for you have said: love is built to last for ever, you have fixed your constancy firm in the heavens.

3 'I have made a covenant with my Chosen One, sworn an oath to my servant David:

6 Who in the skies can compare with Yahweh? Who among the sons of god can rival him?

7 God, awesome in the assembly of holy ones, great and dreaded among all who surround him,

16 In your name they rejoice all day long, by your saving justice they are raised up.

17 You are the flower of their strength, by your favour our strength is triumphant;