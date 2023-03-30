Daily Reading for Thursday, March 30th, 2023
Daily Reading for Thursday March 30, 2023Reading 1, Genesis 17:3-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:4-5, 6-7, 8-9
Gospel, John 8:51-59
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Genesis 17:3-9
3 And Abram bowed to the ground. God spoke to him as follows,
4 'For my part, this is my covenant with you: you will become the father of many nations.
5 And you are no longer to be called Abram; your name is to be Abraham, for I am making you father of many nations.
6 I shall make you exceedingly fertile. I shall make you into nations, and your issue will be kings.
7 And I shall maintain my covenant between myself and you, and your descendants after you, generation after generation, as a covenant in perpetuity, to be your God and the God of your descendants after you.
8 And to you and to your descendants after you, I shall give the country where you are now immigrants, the entire land of Canaan, to own in perpetuity. And I shall be their God.'
9 God further said to Abraham, 'You for your part must keep my covenant, you and your descendants after you, generation after generation.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:4-5, 6-7, 8-9
4 Seek Yahweh and his strength, tirelessly seek his presence!
5 Remember the marvels he has done, his wonders, the judgements he has spoken.
6 Stock of Abraham, his servant, children of Jacob whom he chose!
7 He is Yahweh our God, his judgements touch the whole world.
8 He remembers his covenant for ever, the promise he laid down for a thousand generations,
9 which he concluded with Abraham, the oath he swore to Isaac.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Gospel, John 8:51-59
51 In all truth I tell you, whoever keeps my word will never see death.
52 The Jews said, 'Now we know that you are possessed. Abraham is dead, and the prophets are dead, and yet you say, "Whoever keeps my word will never know the taste of death."
53 Are you greater than our father Abraham, who is dead? The prophets are dead too. Who are you claiming to be?'
54 Jesus answered: If I were to seek my own glory my glory would be worth nothing; in fact, my glory is conferred by the Father, by the one of whom you say, 'He is our God,'
55 although you do not know him. But I know him, and if I were to say, 'I do not know him,' I should be a liar, as you yourselves are. But I do know him, and I keep his word.
56 Your father Abraham rejoiced to think that he would see my Day; he saw it and was glad.
57 The Jews then said, 'You are not fifty yet, and you have seen Abraham!'
58 Jesus replied: In all truth I tell you, before Abraham ever was, I am.
59 At this they picked up stones to throw at him; but Jesus hid himself and left the Temple.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for March 29th, 2023Reading 1, Daniel 3:14-20, 91-92, 95
Responsorial Psalm, Daniel 3:52, 53, 54, 55, 56
Gospel, John 8:31-42
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Stations of the Cross
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, March 29th, 2023
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
First Station: Jesus is condemned to death
-
Bible
-
St. Berthold
-
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, March 29
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Popular Saints
-
A Guide for Confession
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, March 30, 2023
- St. Peter Regulatus: Saint of the Day for Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Prayer for a Holy Church and Priests: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- St. Berthold: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Prayer for the Sick: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.