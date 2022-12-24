Daily Reading for Saturday, December 24th, 2022

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





Reading 1, Isaiah 9:1-6 1 The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light; on the inhabitants of a country in shadow dark as death light has blazed forth. 2 You have enlarged the nation, you have increased its joy; they rejoice before you as people rejoice at harvest time, as they exult when they are dividing the spoils. 3 For the yoke that weighed on it, the bar across its shoulders, the rod of its oppressor, these you have broken as on the day of Midian. 4 For all the footgear clanking over the ground and all the clothing rolled in blood, will be burnt, will be food for the flames. 5 For a son has been born for us, a son has been given to us, and dominion has been laid on his shoulders; and this is the name he has been given, 'Wonder-Counsellor, Mighty-God, Eternal-Father, Prince-of-Peace' 6 to extend his dominion in boundless peace, over the throne of David and over his kingdom to make it secure and sustain it in fair judgement and integrity. From this time onwards and for ever, the jealous love of Yahweh Sabaoth will do this.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1-2, 2-3, 11-12, 13 1 Sing a new song to Yahweh! Sing to Yahweh, all the earth! 2 Sing to Yahweh, bless his name! Proclaim his salvation day after day, 3 declare his glory among the nations, his marvels to every people! 11 Let the heavens rejoice and earth be glad! Let the sea thunder, and all it holds! 12 Let the countryside exult, and all that is in it, and all the trees of the forest cry out for joy, 13 at Yahweh's approach, for he is coming, coming to judge the earth; he will judge the world with saving justice, and the nations with constancy.



Gospel, Luke 2:1-14

1 Now it happened that at this time Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be made of the whole inhabited world.

2 This census -- the first -- took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria,

3 and everyone went to be registered, each to his own town.

4 So Joseph set out from the town of Nazareth in Galilee for Judaea, to David's town called Bethlehem, since he was of David's House and line,

5 in order to be registered together with Mary, his betrothed, who was with child.

6 Now it happened that, while they were there, the time came for her to have her child,

7 and she gave birth to a son, her first-born. She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger because there was no room for them in the living-space.

8 In the countryside close by there were shepherds out in the fields keeping guard over their sheep during the watches of the night.

9 An angel of the Lord stood over them and the glory of the Lord shone round them. They were terrified,

10 but the angel said, 'Do not be afraid. Look, I bring you news of great joy, a joy to be shared by the whole people.

11 Today in the town of David a Saviour has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord.

12 And here is a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.'

13 And all at once with the angel there was a great throng of the hosts of heaven, praising God with the words:

14 Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace for those he favours.

Reading 2, Titus 2:11-14

11 You see, God's grace has been revealed to save the whole human race;

12 it has taught us that we should give up everything contrary to true religion and all our worldly passions; we must be self-restrained and live upright and religious lives in this present world,

13 waiting in hope for the blessing which will come with the appearing of the glory of our great God and Saviour Christ Jesus.

14 He offered himself for us in order to ransom us from all our faults and to purify a people to be his very own and eager to do good.