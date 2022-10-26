Daily Reading for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022

Reading 1, Ephesians 6:1-9

1 Children, be obedient to your parents in the Lord -- that is what uprightness demands.

2 The first commandment that has a promise attached to it is: Honour your father and your mother,

3 and the promise is: so that you may have long life and prosper in the land.

4 And parents, never drive your children to resentment but bring them up with correction and advice inspired by the Lord.

5 Slaves, be obedient to those who are, according to human reckoning, your masters, with deep respect and sincere loyalty, as you are obedient to Christ:

6 not only when you are under their eye, as if you had only to please human beings, but as slaves of Christ who wholeheartedly do the will of God.

7 Work willingly for the sake of the Lord and not for the sake of human beings.

8 Never forget that everyone, whether a slave or a free man, will be rewarded by the Lord for whatever work he has done well.

9 And those of you who are employers, treat your slaves in the same spirit; do without threats, and never forget that they and you have the same Master in heaven and there is no favouritism with him.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:10-11, 12-13, 13-14

10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you.

11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might,

12 making known your mighty deeds to the children of Adam, the glory and majesty of your kingship.

13 Your kingship is a kingship for ever, your reign lasts from age to age. Yahweh is trustworthy in all his words, and upright in all his deeds.

14 Yahweh supports all who stumble, lifts up those who are bowed down.