Daily Reading for Monday, October 24th, 2022

Reading 1, Ephesians 4:32-5:8

32 Be generous to one another, sympathetic, forgiving each other as readily as God forgave you in Christ.

1 As God's dear children, then, take him as your pattern,

2 and follow Christ by loving as he loved you, giving himself up for us as an offering and a sweet-smelling sacrifice to God.

3 Among you there must be not even a mention of sexual vice or impurity in any of its forms, or greed: this would scarcely become the holy people of God!

4 There must be no foul or salacious talk or coarse jokes -- all this is wrong for you; there should rather be thanksgiving.

5 For you can be quite certain that nobody who indulges in sexual immorality or impurity or greed -- which is worshipping a false god -- can inherit the kingdom of God.

6 Do not let anyone deceive you with empty arguments: it is such behaviour that draws down God's retribution on those who rebel against him.

7 Make sure that you do not throw in your lot with them.

8 You were darkness once, but now you are light in the Lord; behave as children of light,

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6

1 How blessed is anyone who rejects the advice of the wicked and does not take a stand in the path that sinners tread, nor a seat in company with cynics,

2 but who delights in the law of Yahweh and murmurs his law day and night.

3 Such a one is like a tree planted near streams; it bears fruit in season and its leaves never wither, and every project succeeds.

4 How different the wicked, how different! Just like chaff blown around by the wind

6 For Yahweh watches over the path of the upright, but the path of the wicked is doomed.