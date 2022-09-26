Daily Reading for Monday, September 26th, 2022
Daily Reading for Monday September 26, 2022Reading 1, Job 1:6-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 17:1, 2-3, 6-7
Gospel, Luke 9:46-50
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Reading 1, Job 1:6-22
6 One day when the sons of God came to attend on Yahweh, among them came Satan.
7 So Yahweh said to Satan, 'Where have you been?' 'Prowling about on earth,' he answered, 'roaming around there.'
8 So Yahweh asked him, 'Did you pay any attention to my servant Job? There is no one like him on the earth: a sound and honest man who fears God and shuns evil.'
9 'Yes,' Satan said, 'but Job is not God-fearing for nothing, is he?
10 Have you not put a wall round him and his house and all his domain? You have blessed all he undertakes, and his flocks throng the countryside.
11 But stretch out your hand and lay a finger on his possessions: then, I warrant you, he will curse you to your face.'
12 'Very well,' Yahweh said to Satan, 'all he has is in your power. But keep your hands off his person.' So Satan left the presence of Yahweh.
13 On the day when Job's sons and daughters were eating and drinking in their eldest brother's house,
14 a messenger came to Job. 'Your oxen', he said, 'were at the plough, with the donkeys grazing at their side,
15 when the Sabaeans swept down on them and carried them off, and put the servants to the sword: I alone have escaped to tell you.'
16 He had not finished speaking when another messenger arrived. 'The fire of God', he said, 'has fallen from heaven and burnt the sheep and shepherds to ashes: I alone have escaped to tell you.'
17 He had not finished speaking when another messenger arrived. 'The Chaldaeans,' he said, 'three bands of them, have raided the camels and made off with them, and put the servants to the sword: I alone have escaped to tell you.'
18 He had not finished speaking when another messenger arrived. 'Your sons and daughters', he said, 'were eating and drinking at their eldest brother's house,
19 when suddenly from the desert a gale sprang up, and it battered all four corners of the house which fell in on the young people. They are dead: I alone have escaped to tell you.'
20 Then Job stood up, tore his robe and shaved his head. Then, falling to the ground, he prostrated himself
21 and said: Naked I came from my mother's womb, naked I shall return again. Yahweh gave, Yahweh has taken back. Blessed be the name of Yahweh!
22 In all this misfortune Job committed no sin, and he did not reproach God.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 17:1, 2-3, 6-7
1 [Prayer Of David] Listen, Yahweh, to an upright cause, pay attention to my cry, lend an ear to my prayer, my lips free from deceit.
2 From your presence will issue my vindication, your eyes fixed on what is right.
3 You probe my heart, examine me at night, you test me by fire and find no evil. I have not sinned with my mouth
6 I call upon you, God, for you answer me; turn your ear to me, hear what I say.
7 Show the evidence of your faithful love, saviour of those who hope in your strength against attack.
Help Now
Gospel, Luke 9:46-50
46 An argument started between them about which of them was the greatest.
47 Jesus knew what thoughts were going through their minds, and he took a little child whom he set by his side
48 and then he said to them, 'Anyone who welcomes this little child in my name welcomes me; and anyone who welcomes me, welcomes the one who sent me. The least among you all is the one who is the greatest.'
49 John spoke up. 'Master,' he said, 'we saw someone driving out devils in your name, and because he is not with us we tried to stop him.'
50 But Jesus said to him, 'You must not stop him: anyone who is not against you is for you.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 25th, 2022Reading 1, Amos 6:1, 4-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 146:7, 8-9, 9-10
Gospel, Luke 16:19-31
Reading 2, First Timothy 6:11-16
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Sunday, Sept 25th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Saints & Angels
-
Popular Saints
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Popular Prayers
-
Bible
-
Saint Feast Days in Oct
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, September 26, 2022
- Sts. Cosmas & Damian: Saint of the Day for Monday, September 26, 2022
- Rite of Exorcism: Prayer of the Day for Monday, September 26, 2022
- Daily Readings for Sunday, September 25, 2022
- St. Finbar: Saint of the Day for Sunday, September 25, 2022
- The Prayer Thank You God!: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, September 25, 2022
Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & morePDF educational resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.