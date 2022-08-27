Daily Reading for Saturday, August 27th, 2022
Reading 1, First Corinthians 1:26-31
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:12-13, 18-19, 20-21
Gospel, Matthew 25:14-30
Reading 1, First Corinthians 1:26-31
26 Consider, brothers, how you were called; not many of you are wise by human standards, not many influential, not many from noble families.
27 No, God chose those who by human standards are fools to shame the wise; he chose those who by human standards are weak to shame the strong,
28 those who by human standards are common and contemptible -- indeed those who count for nothing -- to reduce to nothing all those that do count for something,
29 so that no human being might feel boastful before God.
30 It is by him that you exist in Christ Jesus, who for us was made wisdom from God, and saving justice and holiness and redemption.
31 As scripture says: If anyone wants to boast, let him boast of the Lord.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:12-13, 18-19, 20-21
12 How blessed the nation whose God is Yahweh, the people he has chosen as his heritage.
13 From heaven Yahweh looks down, he sees all the children of Adam,
18 But see how Yahweh watches over those who fear him, those who rely on his faithful love,
19 to rescue them from death and keep them alive in famine.
20 We are waiting for Yahweh; he is our help and our shield,
21 for in him our heart rejoices, in his holy name we trust.
Gospel, Matthew 25:14-30
14 'It is like a man about to go abroad who summoned his servants and entrusted his property to them.
15 To one he gave five talents, to another two, to a third one, each in proportion to his ability. Then he set out on his journey.
16 The man who had received the five talents promptly went and traded with them and made five more.
17 The man who had received two made two more in the same way.
18 But the man who had received one went off and dug a hole in the ground and hid his master's money.
19 Now a long time afterwards, the master of those servants came back and went through his accounts with them.
20 The man who had received the five talents came forward bringing five more. "Sir," he said, "you entrusted me with five talents; here are five more that I have made."
21 His master said to him, "Well done, good and trustworthy servant; you have shown you are trustworthy in small things; I will trust you with greater; come and join in your master's happiness."
22 Next the man with the two talents came forward. "Sir," he said, "you entrusted me with two talents; here are two more that I have made."
23 His master said to him, "Well done, good and trustworthy servant; you have shown you are trustworthy in small things; I will trust you with greater; come and join in your master's happiness."
24 Last came forward the man who had the single talent. "Sir," said he, "I had heard you were a hard man, reaping where you had not sown and gathering where you had not scattered;
25 so I was afraid, and I went off and hid your talent in the ground. Here it is; it was yours, you have it back."
26 But his master answered him, "You wicked and lazy servant! So you knew that I reap where I have not sown and gather where I have not scattered?
27 Well then, you should have deposited my money with the bankers, and on my return I would have got my money back with interest.
28 So now, take the talent from him and give it to the man who has the ten talents.
29 For to everyone who has will be given more, and he will have more than enough; but anyone who has not, will be deprived even of what he has.
30 As for this good-for-nothing servant, throw him into the darkness outside, where there will be weeping and grinding of teeth."
