Daily Reading for Thursday, August 11th, 2022
Daily Reading for Thursday August 11, 2022Reading 1, Ezekiel 12:1-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 78:56-57, 58-59, 61-62
Gospel, Matthew 18:21-19:1
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Ezekiel 12:1-12
1 The word of Yahweh was addressed to me as follows,
2 'Son of man, you are living among a tribe of rebels who have eyes and never see, they have ears and never hear, because they are a tribe of rebels.
3 So, son of man, pack an exile's bundle and set off for exile by daylight while they watch. You will leave your home and go somewhere else while they watch. Then perhaps they will see that they are a tribe of rebels.
4 You will pack your baggage like an exile's bundle, by daylight, while they watch, and leave like an exile in the evening, while they watch.
5 While they watch, make a hole in the wall, and go out through it.
6 While they watch, you will shoulder your pack and go out into the dark; you will cover your face so that you cannot see the ground, since I have made you an omen for the House of Israel.'
7 I did as I had been told. I packed my baggage like an exile's bundle, by daylight; and in the evening I made a hole through the wall with my hands; then I went out into the dark and shouldered my pack while they watched.
8 Next morning the word of Yahweh was addressed to me as follows,
9 'Son of man, did not the House of Israel, did not that tribe of rebels, ask you, "What are you doing?"
10 Say, "The Lord Yahweh says this: This prophecy concerns Jerusalem and the whole House of Israel who live there."
11 Say, "I am an omen for you; as I have done, so will be done to them; they will be deported into exile.
12 Their prince will shoulder his pack in the dark and go out through the wall; a hole will be made to let him out; he will cover his face, so that he cannot see the country.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 78:56-57, 58-59, 61-62
56 But still they challenged the Most High God and defied him, refusing to keep his decrees;
57 as perverse and treacherous as their ancestors, they gave way like a faulty bow,
58 provoking him with their high places, rousing his jealousy with their idols.
59 God listened and vented his wrath, he totally rejected Israel;
61 He abandoned his power to captivity, his splendour to the enemy's clutches;
62 he gave up his people to the sword, he vented his wrath on his own heritage.
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Matthew 18:21-19:1
21 Then Peter went up to him and said, 'Lord, how often must I forgive my brother if he wrongs me? As often as seven times?'
22 Jesus answered, 'Not seven, I tell you, but seventy-seven times.
23 'And so the kingdom of Heaven may be compared to a king who decided to settle his accounts with his servants.
24 When the reckoning began, they brought him a man who owed ten thousand talents;
25 he had no means of paying, so his master gave orders that he should be sold, together with his wife and children and all his possessions, to meet the debt.
26 At this, the servant threw himself down at his master's feet, with the words, "Be patient with me and I will pay the whole sum."
27 And the servant's master felt so sorry for him that he let him go and cancelled the debt.
28 Now as this servant went out, he happened to meet a fellow-servant who owed him one hundred denarii; and he seized him by the throat and began to throttle him, saying, "Pay what you owe me."
29 His fellow-servant fell at his feet and appealed to him, saying, "Be patient with me and I will pay you."
30 But the other would not agree; on the contrary, he had him thrown into prison till he should pay the debt.
31 His fellow-servants were deeply distressed when they saw what had happened, and they went to their master and reported the whole affair to him.
32 Then the master sent for the man and said to him, "You wicked servant, I cancelled all that debt of yours when you appealed to me.
33 Were you not bound, then, to have pity on your fellow-servant just as I had pity on you?"
34 And in his anger the master handed him over to the torturers till he should pay all his debt.
35 And that is how my heavenly Father will deal with you unless you each forgive your brother from your heart.'
1 Jesus had now finished what he wanted to say, and he left Galilee and came into the territory of Judaea on the far side of the Jordan.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for August 10th, 2022Reading 1, Second Corinthians 9:6-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 5-6, 7-8, 9
Gospel, John 12:24-26
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
By the Grace of God, with the help of Montana Ranch and Cattle, Catholic Online School has become one of the fastest-growing, online K-Adult schools in the world. The school now has over 915,000 student enrollments from 193 countries. Click to Save 25% Now >
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Aug 10th, 2022
-
St. Lawrence, Deacon and Martyr
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Clare of Assisi
-
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, Aug 10
-
Female / Women Saints
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Bible
-
Saints A to Z: A
Fill your Freezer with 'The Greatest Meat on Earth' during this special event!
-
St. Dominic Invites us to Answer the Question, Who Is Jesus Christ to Me?
-
Fill your freezer with 'The World's Greatest Beef' at a Special Price with this Promo Code
-
At a parish event, my son couldn't count back change. That's when my eyes were opened...
-
Follow the Example of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, August 11, 2022
- St. Clare of Assisi: Saint of the Day for Thursday, August 11, 2022
- Prayer for the Safety of a Soldier: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, August 11, 2022
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- St. Lawrence, Deacon and Martyr: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Prayer to Our Guardian Angel: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, August 10, 2022
By the Grace of God, with the help of Montana Ranch and Cattle, Catholic Online School has become one of the fastest-growing, online K-Adult schools in the world. The school now has over 915,000 student enrollments from 193 countries. Click to Save 25% Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.