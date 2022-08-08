 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Monday, August 8th, 2022

Daily Reading for Monday August 8, 2022

Reading 1, Ezekiel 1:2-5, 24-28
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 148:1-2, 11-12, 12-14, 14
Gospel, Matthew 17:22-27
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Ezekiel 1:2-5, 24-28

2 On the fifth of the month -- it was the fifth year of exile for King Jehoiachin-

3 the word of Yahweh was addressed to the priest Ezekiel son of Buzi, in Chaldaea by the River Chebar. There the hand of Yahweh came on him.

4 I looked; a stormy wind blew from the north, a great cloud with flashing fire and brilliant light round it, and in the middle, in the heart of the fire, a brilliance like that of amber,

5 and in the middle what seemed to be four living creatures. They looked like this: They were of human form.

24 I also heard the noise of their wings; when they moved, it was like the noise of flood-waters, like the voice of Shaddai, like the noise of a storm, like the noise of an armed camp; and when they halted, they lowered their wings;

25 there was a noise too.

26 Beyond the solid surface above their heads, there was what seemed like a sapphire, in the form of a throne. High above on the form of a throne was a form with the appearance of a human being.

27 I saw a brilliance like amber, like fire, radiating from what appeared to be the waist upwards; and from what appeared to be the waist downwards, I saw what looked like fire, giving a brilliant light all round.

28 The radiance of the encircling light was like the radiance of the bow in the clouds on rainy days. The sight was like the glory of Yahweh. I looked and fell to the ground, and I heard the voice of someone speaking to me.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 148:1-2, 11-12, 12-14, 14

1 Alleluia! Praise Yahweh from the heavens, praise him in the heights.

2 Praise him, all his angels, praise him, all his host!

11 kings of the earth and all nations, princes and all judges on earth,

12 young men and girls, old people and children together.

13 Let them praise the name of Yahweh, for his name alone is sublime, his splendour transcends earth and heaven.

14 For he heightens the strength of his people, to the praise of all his faithful, the children of Israel, the people close to him.


Gospel, Matthew 17:22-27

22 When they were together in Galilee, Jesus said to them, 'The Son of man is going to be delivered into the power of men;

23 they will put him to death, and on the third day he will be raised up again.' And a great sadness came over them.

24 When they reached Capernaum, the collectors of the half-shekel came to Peter and said, 'Does your master not pay the half-shekel?'

25 'Yes,' he replied, and went into the house. But before he could speak, Jesus said, 'Simon, what is your opinion? From whom do earthly kings take toll or tribute? From their sons or from foreigners?'

26 And when he replied, 'From foreigners,' Jesus said, 'Well then, the sons are exempt.

27 However, so that we shall not be the downfall of others, go to the lake and cast a hook; take the first fish that rises, open its mouth and there you will find a shekel; take it and give it to them for me and for yourself.'


