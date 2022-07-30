 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Saturday, July 30th, 2022

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Saturday, July 30th, 2022 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Saturday July 30, 2022

Reading 1, Jeremiah 26:11-16, 24
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 69:15-16, 30-31, 33-34
Gospel, Matthew 14:1-12
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Jeremiah 26:11-16, 24

11 The priests and prophets then said to the chief men and all the people, 'This man deserves to die, since he has prophesied against this city, as you have heard with your own ears.'

12 Jeremiah, however, replied to all the chief men and all the people as follows, 'Yahweh himself sent me to prophesy against this Temple and this city all the things you have heard.

13 So now amend your behaviour and actions, listen to the voice of Yahweh your God, and Yahweh will relent about the disaster that he has decreed for you.

14 For myself, I am, as you see, in your hands. Do whatever you please or think right with me.

15 But be sure of this, that if you put me to death, you will be bringing innocent blood on yourselves, on this city and on its inhabitants, since Yahweh has truly sent me to you to say all this for you to hear.'

16 The chief men and all the people then said to the priests and prophets, 'This man does not deserve to die: he has spoken to us in the name of Yahweh our God.'

24 But Jeremiah had a protector in Ahikam son of Shaphan, so he was not handed over to the people to be put to death.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 69:15-16, 30-31, 33-34

15 Let not the waves wash over me, nor the deep swallow me up, nor the pit close its mouth on me.

16 Answer me, Yahweh, for your faithful love is generous; in your tenderness turn towards me;

30 I will praise God's name in song, I will extol him by thanksgiving,

31 for this will please Yahweh more than an ox, than a bullock horned and hoofed.

33 For God listens to the poor, he has never scorned his captive people.

34 Let heaven and earth and seas, and all that stirs in them, acclaim him!


Priests, Deacons, Nuns, and Religious

Crowd at BBQ with Montana Ranch and Cattle meat As a big thank you for your service to our Church, Montana Ranch and Cattle offers you a special discount. Enjoy 25% off ‘The Greatest Meat on Earth’.

By the Grace of God, with the help of Montana Ranch and Cattle, Catholic Online School has become one of the fastest-growing, online K-Adult schools in the world. The school now has over 915,000 student enrollments from 193 countries. Click to Save 25% Now >

Gospel, Matthew 14:1-12

1 At that time Herod the tetrarch heard about the reputation of Jesus

2 and said to his court, 'This is John the Baptist himself; he has risen from the dead, and that is why miraculous powers are at work in him.'

3 Now it was Herod who had arrested John, chained him up and put him in prison because of Herodias, his brother Philip's wife.

4 For John had told him, 'It is against the Law for you to have her.'

5 He had wanted to kill him but was afraid of the people, who regarded John as a prophet.

6 Then, during the celebrations for Herod's birthday, the daughter of Herodias danced before the company and so delighted Herod

7 that he promised on oath to give her anything she asked.

8 Prompted by her mother she said, 'Give me John the Baptist's head, here, on a dish.'

9 The king was distressed but, thinking of the oaths he had sworn and of his guests, he ordered it to be given her,

10 and sent and had John beheaded in the prison.

11 The head was brought in on a dish and given to the girl, who took it to her mother.

12 John's disciples came and took the body and buried it; then they went off to tell Jesus.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
July 2022
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
Catholic Online Shopping logo

Shop Catholic - FREE Ship $70+

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

More Bible

Bible/Rosary Bundle with Free Rosary Case $49.95

Bible/Rosary Bundle with Free Rosary Case $49.95 - Shop Now

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Prayer Cards 15% off

Prayer Cards 15% off

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Lifelong Catholics invited to take RCIA with Deacon Bartels

Daily Catholic

Priests, Deacons, Nuns, and Religious

Crowd at BBQ with Montana Ranch and Cattle meat As a big thank you for your service to our Church, Montana Ranch and Cattle offers you a special discount. Enjoy 25% off ‘The Greatest Meat on Earth’.

By the Grace of God, with the help of Montana Ranch and Cattle, Catholic Online School has become one of the fastest-growing, online K-Adult schools in the world. The school now has over 915,000 student enrollments from 193 countries. Click to Save 25% Now >

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!