We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Thursday, July 28th, 2022
Daily Reading for Thursday July 28, 2022Reading 1, Jeremiah 18:1-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 146:1-2, 2-4, 5-6
Gospel, Matthew 13:47-53
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Jeremiah 18:1-6
1 The word that came to Jeremiah from Yahweh as follows,
2 'Get up and make your way down to the potter's house, and there I shall tell you what I have to say.'
3 So I went down to the potter's house; and there he was, working at the wheel.
4 But the vessel he was making came out wrong, as may happen with clay when a potter is at work. So he began again and shaped it into another vessel, as he thought fit.
5 Then the word of Yahweh came to me as follows,
6 'House of Israel, can I not do to you what this potter does? Yahweh demands. Yes, like clay in the potter's hand, so you are in mine, House of Israel.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 146:1-2, 2-4, 5-6
1 Alleluia! Praise Yahweh, my soul!
2 I will praise Yahweh all my life, I will make music to my God as long as I live.
3 Do not put your trust in princes, in any child of Adam, who has no power to save.
4 When his spirit goes forth he returns to the earth, on that very day all his plans come to nothing.
5 How blessed is he who has Jacob's God to help him, his hope is in Yahweh his God,
6 who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that is in them. He keeps faith for ever,
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Matthew 13:47-53
47 'Again, the kingdom of Heaven is like a dragnet that is cast in the sea and brings in a haul of all kinds of fish.
48 When it is full, the fishermen bring it ashore; then, sitting down, they collect the good ones in baskets and throw away those that are no use.
49 This is how it will be at the end of time: the angels will appear and separate the wicked from the upright,
50 to throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and grinding of teeth.
51 'Have you understood all these?' They said, 'Yes.'
52 And he said to them, 'Well then, every scribe who becomes a disciple of the kingdom of Heaven is like a householder who brings out from his storeroom new things as well as old.'
53 When Jesus had finished these parables he left the district;
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for July 27th, 2022Reading 1, Jeremiah 15:10, 16-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 59:2-3, 4, 10-11, 17, 18
Gospel, Matthew 13:44-46
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, July 27th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Pantaleon
-
Bible
-
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, July 27
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Saint Feast Days in July
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Enjoy 'The World's Greatest Meat!' and Save Catholic Education - 20% OFF with Promo Code!
-
Montana Ranch and Cattle is Giving Back to Healthcare Workers
-
Pope Francis to visit Indigenous people in Canada, offer apology
-
Pope Francis addresses the 'toxicity' of Social Media
-
100 million people worldwide forced to flee
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, July 28, 2022
- St. Innocent I: Saint of the Day for Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Prayer for Parents #1: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- St. Pantaleon: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Hail Mary: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.