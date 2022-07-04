Daily Reading for Monday, July 4th, 2022

Reading 1, Hosea 2:16, 17-18, 21-22

16 But look, I am going to seduce her and lead her into the desert and speak to her heart.

17 There I shall give her back her vineyards, and make the Vale of Achor a gateway of hope. There she will respond as when she was young, as on the day when she came up from Egypt.

18 When that day comes- declares Yahweh- you will call me, 'My husband', no more will you call me, 'My Baal'.

21 I shall betroth you to myself for ever, I shall betroth you in uprightness and justice, and faithful love and tenderness.

22 Yes, I shall betroth you to myself in loyalty and in the knowledge of Yahweh.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9

2 Day after day I shall bless you, I shall praise your name for ever and ever.

3 Great is Yahweh and worthy of all praise, his greatness beyond all reckoning.

4 Each age will praise your deeds to the next, proclaiming your mighty works.

5 Your renown is the splendour of your glory, I will ponder the story of your wonders.

6 They will speak of your awesome power, and I shall recount your greatness.

7 They will bring out the memory of your great generosity, and joyfully acclaim your saving justice.

8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger, full of faithful love.

9 Yahweh is generous to all, his tenderness embraces all his creatures.