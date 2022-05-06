Daily Reading for Friday, May 6th, 2022

Reading 1, Acts 9:1-20

1 Meanwhile Saul was still breathing threats to slaughter the Lord's disciples. He went to the high priest

2 and asked for letters addressed to the synagogues in Damascus, that would authorise him to arrest and take to Jerusalem any followers of the Way, men or women, that he might find.

3 It happened that while he was travelling to Damascus and approaching the city, suddenly a light from heaven shone all round him.

4 He fell to the ground, and then he heard a voice saying, 'Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?'

5 'Who are you, Lord?' he asked, and the answer came, 'I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting.

6 Get up and go into the city, and you will be told what you are to do.'

7 The men travelling with Saul stood there speechless, for though they heard the voice they could see no one.

8 Saul got up from the ground, but when he opened his eyes he could see nothing at all, and they had to lead him into Damascus by the hand.

9 For three days he was without his sight and took neither food nor drink.

10 There was a disciple in Damascus called Ananias, and he had a vision in which the Lord said to him, 'Ananias!' When he replied, 'Here I am, Lord,'

11 the Lord said, 'Get up and go to Straight Street and ask at the house of Judas for someone called Saul, who comes from Tarsus. At this moment he is praying,

12 and has seen a man called Ananias coming in and laying hands on him to give him back his sight.'

13 But in response, Ananias said, 'Lord, I have heard from many people about this man and all the harm he has been doing to your holy people in Jerusalem.

14 He has come here with a warrant from the chief priests to arrest everybody who invokes your name.'

15 The Lord replied, 'Go, for this man is my chosen instrument to bring my name before gentiles and kings and before the people of Israel;

16 I myself will show him how much he must suffer for my name.'

17 Then Ananias went. He entered the house, and laid his hands on Saul and said, 'Brother Saul, I have been sent by the Lord Jesus, who appeared to you on your way here, so that you may recover your sight and be filled with the Holy Spirit.'

18 It was as though scales fell away from his eyes and immediately he was able to see again. So he got up and was baptised,

19 and after taking some food he regained his strength. After he had spent only a few days with the disciples in Damascus,

20 he began preaching in the synagogues, 'Jesus is the Son of God.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 117:1, 2

1 Alleluia! Praise Yahweh, all nations, extol him, all peoples,

2 for his faithful love is strong and his constancy never-ending.