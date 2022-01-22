 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Saturday, January 22nd, 2022

Daily Reading for Saturday January 22, 2022

Reading 1, Second Samuel 1:1-4, 11-12, 19, 23-27
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:2-3, 5-7
Gospel, Mark 3:20-21
Reading 1, Second Samuel 1:1-4, 11-12, 19, 23-27

1 Saul was dead and David, returning after his victory over the Amalekites, had been at Ziklag for two days.

2 On the third day, a man arrived from Saul's camp with his clothes torn and earth on his head. When he came to David, he fell to the ground and prostrated himself.

3 David asked him, 'Where have you come from?' 'I have escaped from the Israelite camp,' he said.

4 David said, 'What has happened? Tell me.' He replied, 'The people fled from the battle, and many of them have fallen and are dead. Saul and his son Jonathan are dead too.'

11 David then took hold of his clothes and tore them, and all the men with him did the same.

12 They mourned and wept and fasted until the evening for Saul and his son Jonathan, for the people of Yahweh and for the House of Israel, because they had fallen by the sword.

19 Does the splendour of Israel lie dead on your heights? How did the heroes fall?

23 Saul and Jonathan, beloved and handsome, were divided neither in life, nor in death. Swifter than eagles were they, stronger than lions.

24 O daughters of Israel, weep for Saul who gave you scarlet and fine linen to wear, who pinned golden jewellery on your dresses!

25 How did the heroes fall in the thick of the battle? Jonathan, by your dying I too am stricken,

26 I am desolate for you, Jonathan my brother. Very dear you were to me, your love more wonderful to me than the love of a woman.

27 How did the heroes fall and the weapons of war succumb!


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:2-3, 5-7

2 over Ephraim, Benjamin and Manasseh; rouse your valour and come to our help.

3 God, bring us back, let your face shine on us and we shall be safe.

5 You have made tears their food, redoubled tears their drink.

6 You let our neighbours quarrel over us, our enemies mock us.

7 God Sabaoth, bring us back, let your face shine on us and we shall be safe.


Gospel, Mark 3:20-21

20 He went home again, and once more such a crowd collected that they could not even have a meal.

21 When his relations heard of this, they set out to take charge of him; they said, 'He is out of his mind.'


January 2022
