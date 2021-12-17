Daily Reading for Friday, December 17th, 2021

Reading 1, Genesis 49:2, 8-10

2 Gather round, sons of Jacob, and listen; listen to Israel your father.

8 Judah, your brothers will praise you: you grip your enemies by the neck, your father's sons will do you homage.

9 Judah is a lion's whelp; You stand over your prey, my son. Like a lion he crouches and lies down, a mighty lion: who dare rouse him?

10 The sceptre shall not pass from Judah, nor the ruler's staff from between his feet, until tribute be brought him and the peoples render him obedience.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 72:3-4, 7-8, 17

3 Mountains and hills, bring peace to the people! With justice

4 he will judge the poor of the people, he will save the children of the needy and crush their oppressors.

7 In his days uprightness shall flourish, and peace in plenty till the moon is no more.

8 His empire shall stretch from sea to sea, from the river to the limits of the earth.

17 May his name be blessed for ever, and endure in the sight of the sun. In him shall be blessed every race in the world, and all nations call him blessed.