 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Thursday, October 28th, 2021

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Thursday, October 28th, 2021 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Thursday October 28, 2021

Reading 1, Ephesians 2:19-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:2-3, 4-5
Gospel, Luke 6:12-16

Reading 1, Ephesians 2:19-22

19 So you are no longer aliens or foreign visitors; you are fellow-citizens with the holy people of God and part of God's household.

20 You are built upon the foundations of the apostles and prophets, and Christ Jesus himself is the cornerstone.

21 Every structure knit together in him grows into a holy temple in the Lord;

22 and you too, in him, are being built up into a dwelling-place of God in the Spirit.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:2-3, 4-5

2 day discourses of it to day, night to night hands on the knowledge.

3 No utterance at all, no speech, not a sound to be heard,

4 but from the entire earth the design stands out, this message reaches the whole world. High above, he pitched a tent for the sun,

5 who comes forth from his pavilion like a bridegroom, delights like a champion in the course to be run.


We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Luke 6:12-16

12 Now it happened in those days that he went onto the mountain to pray; and he spent the whole night in prayer to God.

13 When day came he summoned his disciples and picked out twelve of them; he called them 'apostles':

14 Simon whom he called Peter, and his brother Andrew, James, John, Philip, Bartholomew,

15 Matthew, Thomas, James son of Alphaeus, Simon called the Zealot,

16 Judas son of James, and Judas Iscariot who became a traitor.


October 2021
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

More Bible

Catholic Online School logo

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere

All Free Classes Live Lessons Catholic Knowledge Quiz Confession Classes Bible Classes Catechism Classes Grade 1 Grade 2 Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Grade 6 Grade 7 Grade 8 High School Rosary Classes Way of Christ

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
Catholic Online Shopping logo

Shop Catholic - FREE Ship $70+

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

COVID driving demand for exorcisms

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Catholic Online Caskets

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light a FREE Virtual Prayer Candle

Light a FREE Virtual Prayer Candle These candles are perfect for loved ones, as memorials, and for those in need who are far away.

Light Your FREE Candle Now >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!