Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 7th, 2021

Reading 1, Colossians 2:6-15

6 So then, as you received Jesus as Lord and Christ, now live your lives in him,

7 be rooted in him and built up on him, held firm by the faith you have been taught, and overflowing with thanksgiving.

8 Make sure that no one captivates you with the empty lure of a 'philosophy' of the kind that human beings hand on, based on the principles of this world and not on Christ.

9 In him, in bodily form, lives divinity in all its fullness,

10 and in him you too find your own fulfilment, in the one who is the head of every sovereignty and ruling force.

11 In him you have been circumcised, with a circumcision performed, not by human hand, but by the complete stripping of your natural self. This is circumcision according to Christ.

12 You have been buried with him by your baptism; by which, too, you have been raised up with him through your belief in the power of God who raised him from the dead.

13 You were dead, because you were sinners and uncircumcised in body: he has brought you to life with him, he has forgiven us every one of our sins.

14 He has wiped out the record of our debt to the Law, which stood against us; he has destroyed it by nailing it to the cross;

15 and he has stripped the sovereignties and the ruling forces, and paraded them in public, behind him in his triumphal procession.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:1-2, 8-9, 10-11

1 [Hymn of Praise Of David] I shall praise you to the heights, God my King, I shall bless your name for ever and ever.

2 Day after day I shall bless you, I shall praise your name for ever and ever.

8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger, full of faithful love.

9 Yahweh is generous to all, his tenderness embraces all his creatures.

10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you.

11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might,