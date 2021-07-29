We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Thursday, July 29th, 2021
Daily Reading for Thursday July 29, 2021Reading 1, Exodus 40:16-21, 34-38
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 84:3, 4, 5-6a and 8a, 11
Gospel, John 11:19-27
Reading 1, Exodus 40:16-21, 34-38
16 Moses did this; he did exactly as Yahweh had ordered him.
17 On the first day of the first month in the second year the Dwelling was erected.
18 Moses erected the Dwelling. He fixed its sockets, set up its frames, put its crossbars in position and set up its poles.
19 He spread the tent over the Dwelling and the covering for the tent over that, as Yahweh had ordered Moses.
20 He took the Testimony and put it in the ark, positioned the shafts on the ark and put the mercy-seat on top of the ark.
21 He brought the ark into the Dwelling and put the screening curtain in place, screening the ark of the Testimony, as Yahweh had ordered Moses.
34 The cloud then covered the Tent of Meeting and the glory of Yahweh filled the Dwelling.
35 Moses could not enter the Tent of Meeting, since the cloud stayed over it and the glory of Yahweh filled the Dwelling.
36 At every stage of their journey, whenever the cloud rose from the Dwelling, the Israelites would resume their march.
37 If the cloud did not rise, they would not resume their march until the day it did rise.
38 For Yahweh's cloud stayed over the Dwelling during the daytime and there was fire inside the cloud at night, for the whole House of Israel to see, at every stage of their journey.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 84:3, 4, 5-6a and 8a, 11
3 Even the sparrow has found a home, the swallow a nest to place its young: your altars, Yahweh Sabaoth, my King and my God.
4 How blessed are those who live in your house; they shall praise you continually.
5 Blessed those who find their strength in you, whose hearts are set on pilgrimage.
6 As they pass through the Valley of the Balsam, they make there a water-hole, and -- a further blessing -- early rain fills it.
8 Yahweh, God Sabaoth, hear my prayer, listen, God of Jacob.
11 For Yahweh God is a rampart and shield, he gives grace and glory; Yahweh refuses nothing good to those whose life is blameless.
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >
Gospel, John 11:19-27
19 and many Jews had come to Martha and Mary to comfort them about their brother.
20 When Martha heard that Jesus was coming she went to meet him. Mary remained sitting in the house.
21 Martha said to Jesus, 'Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died,
22 but even now I know that God will grant whatever you ask of him.'
23 Jesus said to her, 'Your brother will rise again.'
24 Martha said, 'I know he will rise again at the resurrection on the last day.'
25 Jesus said: I am the resurrection. Anyone who believes in me, even though that person dies, will live,
26 and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?
27 'Yes, Lord,' she said, 'I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, the one who was to come into this world.'
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
July 28th, 2021Reading 1, Exodus 34:29-35
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 99:5, 6, 7, 9
Gospel, Matthew 13:44-46
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Rosary in English
- Come Holy Spirit
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. John Francis Regis
- St. Emily de Vialar
- St. Germana Cousin
- St. Luthgard
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.