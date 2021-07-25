Daily Reading for Sunday, July 25th, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday July 25, 2021 Reading 1, Second Kings 4:42-44

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:10-11, 15-16, 17-18

Gospel, John 6:1-15

Reading 2, Ephesians 4:1-6



Reading 1, Second Kings 4:42-44 42 A man came from Baal-Shalishah, bringing the man of God bread from the first-fruits, twenty barley loaves and fresh grain still in the husk. 'Give it to the company to eat,' Elisha said. 43 But his servant replied, 'How can I serve this to a hundred men?' 'Give it to the company to eat,' he insisted, 'for Yahweh says this, "They will eat and have some left over." ' 44 He served them; they ate and had some left over, as Yahweh had said.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:10-11, 15-16, 17-18 10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you. 11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might, 15 All look to you in hope and you feed them with the food of the season. 16 And, with generous hand, you satisfy the desires of every living creature. 17 Upright in all that he does, Yahweh acts only in faithful love. 18 He is close to all who call upon him, all who call on him from the heart.

Jewelry Sale 15% OFF

FREE Shipping over $60

Gospel, John 6:1-15

1 After this, Jesus crossed the Sea of Galilee -- or of Tiberias-

2 and a large crowd followed him, impressed by the signs he had done in curing the sick.

3 Jesus climbed the hillside and sat down there with his disciples.

4 The time of the Jewish Passover was near.

5 Looking up, Jesus saw the crowds approaching and said to Philip, 'Where can we buy some bread for these people to eat?'

6 He said this only to put Philip to the test; he himself knew exactly what he was going to do.

7 Philip answered, 'Two hundred denarii would not buy enough to give them a little piece each.'

8 One of his disciples, Andrew, Simon Peter's brother, said,

9 'Here is a small boy with five barley loaves and two fish; but what is that among so many?'

10 Jesus said to them, 'Make the people sit down.' There was plenty of grass there, and as many as five thousand men sat down.

11 Then Jesus took the loaves, gave thanks, and distributed them to those who were sitting there; he then did the same with the fish, distributing as much as they wanted.

12 When they had eaten enough he said to the disciples, 'Pick up the pieces left over, so that nothing is wasted.'

13 So they picked them up and filled twelve large baskets with scraps left over from the meal of five barley loaves.

14 Seeing the sign that he had done, the people said, 'This is indeed the prophet who is to come into the world.'

15 Jesus, as he realised they were about to come and take him by force and make him king, fled back to the hills alone.

Reading 2, Ephesians 4:1-6

1 I, the prisoner in the Lord, urge you therefore to lead a life worthy of the vocation to which you were called.

2 With all humility and gentleness, and with patience, support each other in love.

3 Take every care to preserve the unity of the Spirit by the peace that binds you together.

4 There is one Body, one Spirit, just as one hope is the goal of your calling by God.

5 There is one Lord, one faith, one baptism,

6 and one God and Father of all, over all, through all and within all.