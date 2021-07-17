We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Saturday, July 17th, 2021
Daily Reading for Saturday July 17, 2021Reading 1, Exodus 12:37-42
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 136:1, 23-24, 10-12, 13-15
Gospel, Matthew 12:14-21
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Reading 1, Exodus 12:37-42
37 The Israelites left Rameses for Succoth, about six hundred thousand on the march-men, that is, not counting their families.
38 A mixed crowd of people went with them, and flocks and herds, quantities of livestock.
39 And with the dough which they had brought from Egypt they baked unleavened cakes, because the dough had not risen, since they had been driven out of Egypt without time to linger or to prepare food for themselves.
40 The time that the Israelites spent in Egypt was four hundred and thirty years.
41 And on the very day the four hundred and thirty years ended, all Yahweh's armies left Egypt.
42 The night when Yahweh kept vigil to bring them out of Egypt must be kept as a vigil in honour of Yahweh by all Israelites, for all generations.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 136:1, 23-24, 10-12, 13-15
1 Alleluia! Give thanks to Yahweh for he is good, for his faithful love endures for ever.
10 He struck down the first-born of Egypt, for his faithful love endures for ever.
11 He brought Israel out from among them, for his faithful love endures for ever.
12 With mighty hand and outstretched arm, for his faithful love endures for ever.
13 He split the Sea of Reeds in two, for his faithful love endures for ever.
14 Let Israel pass through the middle, for his faithful love endures for ever.
15 And drowned Pharaoh and all his army, for his faithful love endures for ever.
23 He kept us in mind when we were humbled, for his faithful love endures for ever.
24 And rescued us from our enemies, for his faithful love endures for ever.
Gospel, Matthew 12:14-21
14 At this the Pharisees went out and began to plot against him, discussing how to destroy him.
15 Jesus knew this and withdrew from the district. Many followed him and he cured them all
16 but warned them not to make him known.
17 This was to fulfil what was spoken by the prophet Isaiah:
18 Look! My servant whom I have chosen, my beloved, in whom my soul delights, I will send my Spirit upon him, and he will present judgement to the nations;
19 he will not brawl or cry out, his voice is not heard in the streets,
20 he will not break the crushed reed, or snuff the faltering wick,
21 until he has made judgement victorious; in him the nations will put their hope.
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
July 16th, 2021Reading 1, Exodus 11:10-12:14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 116:12-13, 15-16, 17-18
Gospel, Matthew 12:1-8
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Rosary in English
- Come Holy Spirit
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. John Francis Regis
- St. Emily de Vialar
- St. Germana Cousin
- St. Luthgard
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.