 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Thursday, July 8th, 2021

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Thursday, July 8th, 2021 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Thursday July 8, 2021

Reading 1, Genesis 44:18-21, 23-29; 45:1-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:16-17, 18-19, 20-21
Gospel, Matthew 10:7-15

Reading 1, Genesis 44:18-21, 23-29; 45:1-5

18 At this, Judah went up to him and said, 'May it please my lord, let your servant have a word privately with my lord. Do not be angry with your servant, for you are like Pharaoh himself.

19 My lord questioned his servants, "Have you father or brother?"

20 And we said to my lord, "We have an old father, and a younger brother born of his old age. His brother is dead, so he is the only one by that mother now left, and his father loves him."

21 Then you said to your servants, "Bring him down to me, so that I can set eyes on him."

23 But you said to your servants, "If your youngest brother does not come down with you, you will not be admitted to my presence again."

24 When we went back to your servant my father, we repeated to him what my lord had said.

25 So when our father said, "Go back and get us a little food,"

26 we said, "We cannot go down. We shall go only if our youngest brother is with us for, unless our youngest brother is with us, we shall not be admitted to the man's presence."

27 So your servant our father said to us, "You know that my wife bore me two children.

28 When one of them left me, I supposed that he must have been torn to pieces, and I have never seen him since.

29 If you take this one from me too and any harm comes to him, you will send my white head down to Sheol with grief."

1 Then Joseph could not control his feelings in front of all his retainers, and he exclaimed, 'Let everyone leave me.' No one therefore was present with him while Joseph made himself known to his brothers,

2 but he wept so loudly that all the Egyptians heard, and the news reached Pharaoh's palace.

3 Joseph said to his brothers, 'I am Joseph. Is my father really still alive?' His brothers could not answer him, they were so dumbfounded at seeing him.

4 Then Joseph said to his brothers, 'Come closer to me.' When they had come closer to him he said, 'I am your brother Joseph whom you sold into Egypt.

5 But now, do not grieve, do not reproach yourselves for having sold me here, since God sent me before you to preserve your lives.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:16-17, 18-19, 20-21

16 He called down famine on the land, he took away their food supply;

17 he sent a man ahead of them, Joseph, sold as a slave.

18 So his feet were weighed down with shackles, his neck was put in irons.

19 In due time his prophecy was fulfilled, the word of Yahweh proved him true.

20 The king sent orders to release him, the ruler of nations set him free;

21 he put him in charge of his household, the ruler of all he possessed,


Jewelry Sale 15% OFF

Jewelry Sale 15% OFF
FREE Shipping over $60

Gospel, Matthew 10:7-15

7 And as you go, proclaim that the kingdom of Heaven is close at hand.

8 Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those suffering from virulent skin-diseases, drive out devils. You received without charge, give without charge.

9 Provide yourselves with no gold or silver, not even with coppers for your purses,

10 with no haversack for the journey or spare tunic or footwear or a staff, for the labourer deserves his keep.

11 'Whatever town or village you go into, seek out someone worthy and stay with him until you leave.

12 As you enter his house, salute it,

13 and if the house deserves it, may your peace come upon it; if it does not, may your peace come back to you.

14 And if anyone does not welcome you or listen to what you have to say, as you walk out of the house or town shake the dust from your feet.

15 In truth I tell you, on the Day of Judgement it will be more bearable for Sodom and Gomorrah than for that town.


July 2021
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

More Bible

Daily Readings

July 7th, 2021

Reading 1, Genesis 41:55-57; 42:5-7, 17-24
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:2-3, 10-11, 18-19
Gospel, Matthew 10:1-7

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Thu, Jul. 8th
Fri, Jul. 9th
Sat, Jul. 10th
Sun, Jul. 11th
Mon, Jul. 12th
Tue, Jul. 13th
Bible Resources
Daily Readings
Books of the Bible
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments
How to Pick a Catholic Bible
Buy a Bible
Catholic Online School logo

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere

All Free Classes Live Lessons Catholic Knowledge Quiz Confession Classes Bible Classes Catechism Classes Grade 1 Grade 2 Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Grade 6 Grade 7 Grade 8 High School Rosary Classes Way of Christ

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
Saints Fun Facts Coloring Book FREE PDF

Free Catholic Printable Learning PDFs

All Free PDF's Most Popular New Releases Lent / Easter Stations of the Cross Saints Prayers Rosary Mary Sacraments Apostolic Exhortation Books Coloring Books Encyclicals Español Jesus Novenas Saints Fun Facts

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Pope Francis in recovery following surgery

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

FREE Face Mask & Shipping on order $60+

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Shopping logo

Shop Catholic - FREE Ship $60+

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!