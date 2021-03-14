Daily Reading for Sunday, March 14th, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday March 14, 2021 Reading 1, Second Chronicles 36:14-17, 19-23

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 137:1-2, 3, 4-5, 6

Gospel, John 3:14-21

Reading 2, Ephesians 2:4-10



We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, John 3:14-21

14 as Moses lifted up the snake in the desert, so must the Son of man be lifted up

15 so that everyone who believes may have eternal life in him.

16 For this is how God loved the world: he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.

17 For God sent his Son into the world not to judge the world, but so that through him the world might be saved.

18 No one who believes in him will be judged; but whoever does not believe is judged already, because that person does not believe in the Name of God's only Son.

19 And the judgement is this: though the light has come into the world people have preferred darkness to the light because their deeds were evil.

20 And indeed, everybody who does wrong hates the light and avoids it, to prevent his actions from being shown up;

21 but whoever does the truth comes out into the light, so that what he is doing may plainly appear as done in God.'

Reading 2, Ephesians 2:4-10

4 But God, being rich in faithful love, through the great love with which he loved us,

5 even when we were dead in our sins, brought us to life with Christ -- it is through grace that you have been saved-

6 and raised us up with him and gave us a place with him in heaven, in Christ Jesus.

7 This was to show for all ages to come, through his goodness towards us in Christ Jesus, how extraordinarily rich he is in grace.

8 Because it is by grace that you have been saved, through faith; not by anything of your own, but by a gift from God;

9 not by anything that you have done, so that nobody can claim the credit.

10 We are God's work of art, created in Christ Jesus for the good works which God has already designated to make up our way of life.

March 2021 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31