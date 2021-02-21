Daily Reading for Sunday, February 21st, 2021
Daily Reading for Sunday February 21, 2021Reading 1, Genesis 9:8-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 6-7, 8-9
Gospel, Mark 1:12-15
Reading 2, First Peter 3:18-22
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
Reading 1, Genesis 9:8-15
8 God spoke as follows to Noah and his sons,
9 'I am now establishing my covenant with you and with your descendants to come,
10 and with every living creature that was with you: birds, cattle and every wild animal with you; everything that came out of the ark, every living thing on earth.
11 And I shall maintain my covenant with you: that never again shall all living things be destroyed by the waters of a flood, nor shall there ever again be a flood to devastate the earth.'
12 'And this', God said, 'is the sign of the covenant which I now make between myself and you and every living creature with you for all ages to come:
13 I now set my bow in the clouds and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.
14 When I gather the clouds over the earth and the bow appears in the clouds,
15 I shall recall the covenant between myself and you and every living creature, in a word all living things, and never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all living things.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 6-7, 8-9
4 DIRECT me in your ways, Yahweh, and teach me your paths.
5 ENCOURAGE me to walk in your truth and teach me since you are the God who saves me. FOR my hope is in you all day long -- such is your generosity, Yahweh.
6 GOODNESS and faithful love have been yours for ever, Yahweh, do not forget them.
7 HOLD not my youthful sins against me, but remember me as your faithful love dictates.
8 INTEGRITY and generosity are marks of Yahweh for he brings sinners back to the path.
9 JUDICIOUSLY he guides the humble, instructing the poor in his way.
Gospel, Mark 1:12-15
12 And at once the Spirit drove him into the desert
13 and he remained there for forty days, and was put to the test by Satan. He was with the wild animals, and the angels looked after him.
14 After John had been arrested, Jesus went into Galilee. There he proclaimed the gospel from God saying,
15 'The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is close at hand. Repent, and believe the gospel.'
Reading 2, First Peter 3:18-22
18 Christ himself died once and for all for sins, the upright for the sake of the guilty, to lead us to God. In the body he was put to death, in the spirit he was raised to life,
19 and, in the spirit, he went to preach to the spirits in prison.
20 They refused to believe long ago, while God patiently waited to receive them, in Noah's time when the ark was being built. In it only a few, that is eight souls, were saved through water.
21 It is the baptism corresponding to this water which saves you now -- not the washing off of physical dirt but the pledge of a good conscience given to God through the resurrection of Jesus Christ,
22 who has entered heaven and is at God's right hand, with angels, ruling forces and powers subject to him.
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
February 20th, 2021Reading 1, Isaiah 58:9-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 86:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 5:27-32
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
-
-
Stations of the Cross
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Saint of the Day for Saturday, Feb 20th, 2021
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
5 prayers you should say this Lenten Season News
-
Saints & Angels
-
Saint Feast Days in Feb
-
First Station: Jesus is condemned to death
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Apostles' Creed
- Act of Contrition
- A Guide for Confession
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Wulfric
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Francisco Marto
- St. Monica
Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & morePDF educational & learning resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.