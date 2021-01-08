 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Friday, January 8th, 2021

Daily Reading for Friday January 8, 2021

Reading 1, 1 John 5:5-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 147:12-13, 14-15, 19-20
Gospel, Luke 5:12-16

Reading 1, 1 John 5:5-13

5 Who can overcome the world but the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God?

6 He it is who came by water and blood, Jesus Christ, not with water alone but with water and blood, and it is the Spirit that bears witness, for the Spirit is Truth.

7 So there are three witnesses,

8 the Spirit, water and blood; and the three of them coincide.

9 If we accept the testimony of human witnesses, God's testimony is greater, for this is God's testimony which he gave about his Son.

10 Whoever believes in the Son of God has this testimony within him, and whoever does not believe is making God a liar, because he has not believed the testimony God has given about his Son.

11 This is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in his Son.

12 Whoever has the Son has life, and whoever has not the Son of God has not life.

13 I have written this to you who believe in the name of the Son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 147:12-13, 14-15, 19-20

12 Praise Yahweh, Jerusalem, Zion, praise your God.

13 For he gives strength to the bars of your gates, he blesses your children within you,

14 he maintains the peace of your frontiers, gives you your fill of finest wheat.

15 He sends his word to the earth, his command runs quickly,

19 He reveals his word to Jacob, his statutes and judgements to Israel.

20 For no other nation has he done this, no other has known his judgements.


Gospel, Luke 5:12-16

12 Now it happened that Jesus was in one of the towns when suddenly a man appeared, covered with a skin-disease. Seeing Jesus he fell on his face and implored him saying, 'Sir, if you are willing you can cleanse me.'

13 He stretched out his hand, and touched him saying, 'I am willing. Be cleansed.' At once the skin-disease left him.

14 He ordered him to tell no one, 'But go and show yourself to the priest and make the offering for your cleansing just as Moses prescribed, as evidence to them.'

15 But the news of him kept spreading, and large crowds would gather to hear him and to have their illnesses cured,

16 but he would go off to some deserted place and pray.


January 2021
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31

