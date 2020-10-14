Daily Reading for Wednesday, October 14th, 2020

Reading 1, Galatians 5:18-25

18 But when you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the Law.

19 When self-indulgence is at work the results are obvious: sexual vice, impurity, and sensuality,

20 the worship of false gods and sorcery; antagonisms and rivalry, jealousy, bad temper and quarrels, disagreements,

21 factions and malice, drunkenness, orgies and all such things. And about these, I tell you now as I have told you in the past, that people who behave in these ways will not inherit the kingdom of God.

22 On the other hand the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, trustfulness,

23 gentleness and self-control; no law can touch such things as these.

24 All who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified self with all its passions and its desires.

25 Since we are living by the Spirit, let our behaviour be guided by the Spirit

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6

1 How blessed is anyone who rejects the advice of the wicked and does not take a stand in the path that sinners tread, nor a seat in company with cynics,

2 but who delights in the law of Yahweh and murmurs his law day and night.

3 Such a one is like a tree planted near streams; it bears fruit in season and its leaves never wither, and every project succeeds.

4 How different the wicked, how different! Just like chaff blown around by the wind

6 For Yahweh watches over the path of the upright, but the path of the wicked is doomed.