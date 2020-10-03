Daily Reading for Saturday, October 3rd, 2020

Daily Reading for Saturday October 3, 2020 Reading 1, Job 42:1-3, 5-6, 12-16

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:66, 71, 75, 91, 125, 130

Gospel, Luke 10:17-24



Reading 1, Job 42:1-3, 5-6, 12-16 1 This was the answer Job gave to Yahweh: 2 I know that you are all-powerful: what you conceive, you can perform. 3 I was the man who misrepresented your intentions with my ignorant words. You have told me about great works that I cannot understand, about marvels which are beyond me, of which I know nothing. 5 Before, I knew you only by hearsay but now, having seen you with my own eyes, 6 I retract what I have said, and repent in dust and ashes. 12 Yahweh blessed Job's latter condition even more than his former one. He came to own fourteen thousand sheep, six thousand camels, a thousand yoke of oxen and a thousand she-donkeys. 13 He had seven sons and three daughters; 14 his first daughter he called 'Turtledove', the second 'Cassia' and the third 'Mascara'. 15 Throughout the land there were no women as beautiful as the daughters of Job. And their father gave them inheritance rights like their brothers. 16 After this, Job lived for another one hundred and forty years, and saw his children and his children's children to the fourth generation.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:66, 71, 75, 91, 125, 130 66 Teach me judgement and knowledge, for I rely on your commandments. 71 It was good for me that I had to suffer, the better to learn your judgements. 75 I know, Yahweh, that your judgements are upright, and in punishing me you show your constancy. 91 Through your judgements all stands firm to this day, for all creation is your servant. 125 Your servant am I; give me understanding and I shall know your instructions. 130 As your word unfolds it gives light, and even the simple understand.



Gospel, Luke 10:17-24

17 The seventy-two came back rejoicing. 'Lord,' they said, 'even the devils submit to us when we use your name.'

18 He said to them, 'I watched Satan fall like lightning from heaven.

19 Look, I have given you power to tread down serpents and scorpions and the whole strength of the enemy; nothing shall ever hurt you.

20 Yet do not rejoice that the spirits submit to you; rejoice instead that your names are written in heaven.'

21 Just at this time, filled with joy by the Holy Spirit, he said, 'I bless you, Father, Lord of heaven and of earth, for hiding these things from the learned and the clever and revealing them to little children. Yes, Father, for that is what it has pleased you to do.

22 Everything has been entrusted to me by my Father; and no one knows who the Son is except the Father, and who the Father is except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.'

23 Then turning to his disciples he spoke to them by themselves, 'Blessed are the eyes that see what you see,

24 for I tell you that many prophets and kings wanted to see what you see, and never saw it; to hear what you hear, and never heard it.'

