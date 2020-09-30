Daily Reading for Wednesday, September 30th, 2020

Reading 1, Job 9:1-12, 14-16

1 Job spoke next. He said:

2 Indeed, I know it is as you say: how could anyone claim to be upright before God?

3 Anyone trying to argue matters with him, could not give him one answer in a thousand.

4 Among the wisest and the hardiest, who then can successfully defy him?

5 He moves the mountains, though they do not know it; he throws them down when he is angry.

6 He shakes the earth, and moves it from its place, making all its pillars tremble.

7 The sun, at his command, forbears to rise, and on the stars he sets a seal.

8 He and no other has stretched out the heavens and trampled on the back of the Sea.

9 He has made the Bear and Orion, the Pleiades and the Mansions of the South.

10 The works he does are great and unfathomable, and his marvels cannot be counted.

11 If he passes me, I do not see him; he slips by, imperceptible to me.

12 If he snatches his prey, who is going to stop him or dare to ask, 'What are you doing?'

14 And here am I, proposing to defend myself and select my arguments against him!

15 Even if I am upright, what point is there in answering him? I can only plead for mercy with my judge!

16 And if he deigned to answer my citation, I cannot believe he would listen to what I said,

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 88:10-11, 12-13, 14-15

10 Do you work wonders for the dead, can shadows rise up to praise you?

11 Do they speak in the grave of your faithful love, of your constancy in the place of perdition?

12 Are your wonders known in the darkness, your saving justice in the land of oblivion?

13 But, for my part, I cry to you, Yahweh, every morning my prayer comes before you;

14 why, Yahweh, do you rebuff me, turn your face away from me?

15 Wretched and close to death since childhood, I have borne your terrors -- I am finished!