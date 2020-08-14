Daily Reading for Friday, August 14th, 2020

Reading 1, Ezekiel 16:1-15, 60, 63

1 The word of Yahweh was addressed to me as follows,

2 'Son of man, confront Jerusalem with her loathsome practices!

3 Say, "The Lord Yahweh says this: By origin and birth you belong to the land of Canaan. Your father was an Amorite and your mother a Hittite.

4 At birth, the very day you were born, there was no one to cut your navel-string, or wash you in water to clean you, or rub you with salt, or wrap you in swaddling clothes.

5 No one looked at you with pity enough to do any of these things out of sympathy for you. You were exposed in the open fields in your own dirt on the day you were born.

6 "I saw you kicking on the ground in your blood as I was passing, and I said to you as you lay in your blood: Live!

7 and I made you grow like the grass of the fields. You developed, you grew, you reached marriageable age. Your breasts became firm and your hair grew richly, but you were stark naked.

8 Then I saw you as I was passing. Your time had come, the time for love. I spread my cloak over you and covered your nakedness; I gave you my oath, I made a covenant with you -- declares the Lord Yahweh -- and you became mine.

9 I bathed you in water, I washed the blood off you, I anointed you with oil.

10 I gave you embroidered dresses, fine leather shoes, a linen headband and a cloak of silk.

11 I loaded you with jewels, gave you bracelets for your wrists and a necklace for your throat.

12 I gave you nose-ring and earrings; I put a beautiful diadem on your head.

13 You were loaded with gold and silver and dressed in linen and silk and brocade. Your food was the finest flour, honey and oil. You grew more and more beautiful; and you rose to be queen.

14 The fame of your beauty spread through the nations, since it was perfect, because I had clothed you with my own splendour -- declares the Lord Yahweh.

15 "But you became infatuated with your own beauty and used your fame to play the whore, lavishing your debauchery on all comers.

60 but I shall remember my covenant with you when you were a girl and shall conclude a covenant with you that will last for ever.

63 and so remember and feel ashamed and in your confusion be reduced to silence, when I forgive you for everything you have done -- declares the Lord Yahweh." '

Responsorial Psalm, Isaiah 12:2-3, 4, 5-6

2 Look, he is the God of my salvation: I shall have faith and not be afraid, for Yahweh is my strength and my song, he has been my salvation.'

3 Joyfully you will draw water from the springs of salvation

4 and, that day, you will say, 'Praise Yahweh, invoke his name. Proclaim his deeds to the people, declare his name sublime.

5 Sing of Yahweh, for his works are majestic, make them known throughout the world.

6 Cry and shout for joy, you who live in Zion, For the Holy One of Israel is among you in his greatness.'