Daily Reading for Wednesday, August 5th, 2020

Reading 1, Jeremiah 31:1-7

1 When that time comes, Yahweh declares, I shall be the God of all the families of Israel, and they will be my people.

2 Yahweh says this: They have found pardon in the desert, those who have survived the sword. Israel is marching to his rest.

3 Yahweh has appeared to me from afar; I have loved you with an everlasting love and so I still maintain my faithful love for you.

4 I shall build you once more, yes, you will be rebuilt, Virgin of Israel! Once more in your best attire, and with your tambourines, you will go out dancing gaily.

5 Once more you will plant vineyards on the mountains of Samaria (those who plant will themselves enjoy the fruit).

6 Yes, a day will come when the watchmen shout on the mountains of Ephraim, 'Up! Let us go up to Zion, to Yahweh our God!'

7 For Yahweh says this: Shout with joy for Jacob! Hail the chief of nations! Proclaim! Praise! Shout, 'Yahweh has saved his people, the remnant of Israel!'

Responsorial Psalm, Jeremiah 31:10, 11-12, 13

10 For my life is worn out with sorrow, and my years with sighs. My strength gives way under my misery, and my bones are all wasted away.

11 The sheer number of my enemies makes me contemptible, loathsome to my neighbours, and my friends shrink from me in horror. When people see me in the street they take to their heels.

12 I have no more place in their hearts than a corpse, or something lost.

13 All I hear is slander -- terror wherever I turn -- as they plot together against me, scheming to take my life.