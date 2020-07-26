Daily Reading for Sunday, July 26th, 2020

Daily Reading for Sunday July 26, 2020 Reading 1, First Kings 3:5, 7-12

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:57, 72, 76-77, 127-128, 129-130

Gospel, Matthew 13:44-52

Reading 2, Romans 8:28-30



Reading 1, First Kings 3:5, 7-12 5 At Gibeon Yahweh appeared to Solomon in a dream during the night. God said, 'Ask what you would like me to give you.' 7 Now, Yahweh my God, you have made your servant king in succession to David my father. But I am a very young man, unskilled in leadership. 8 And here is your servant, surrounded with your people whom you have chosen, a people so numerous that its number cannot be counted or reckoned. 9 So give your servant a heart to understand how to govern your people, how to discern between good and evil, for how could one otherwise govern such a great people as yours?' 10 It pleased Yahweh that Solomon should have asked for this. 11 'Since you have asked for this,' God said, 'and not asked for long life for yourself or riches or the lives of your enemies but have asked for a discerning judgement for yourself, 12 here and now I do what you ask. I give you a heart wise and shrewd as no one has had before and no one will have after you.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:57, 72, 76-77, 127-128, 129-130 57 My task, I have said, Yahweh, is to keep your word. 72 The Law you have uttered is more precious to me than all the wealth in the world. 76 Your faithful love must be my consolation, as you have promised your servant. 77 Treat me with tenderness and I shall live, for your Law is my delight. 127 So I love your commandments more than gold, purest gold. 128 So I rule my life by your precepts, I hate all deceptive paths. 129 Wonderful are your instructions, so I observe them. 130 As your word unfolds it gives light, and even the simple understand.

Gospel, Matthew 13:44-52

44 'The kingdom of Heaven is like treasure hidden in a field which someone has found; he hides it again, goes off in his joy, sells everything he owns and buys the field.

45 'Again, the kingdom of Heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls;

46 when he finds one of great value he goes and sells everything he owns and buys it.

47 'Again, the kingdom of Heaven is like a dragnet that is cast in the sea and brings in a haul of all kinds of fish.

48 When it is full, the fishermen bring it ashore; then, sitting down, they collect the good ones in baskets and throw away those that are no use.

49 This is how it will be at the end of time: the angels will appear and separate the wicked from the upright,

50 to throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and grinding of teeth.

51 'Have you understood all these?' They said, 'Yes.'

52 And he said to them, 'Well then, every scribe who becomes a disciple of the kingdom of Heaven is like a householder who brings out from his storeroom new things as well as old.'

Reading 2, Romans 8:28-30

28 We are well aware that God works with those who love him, those who have been called in accordance with his purpose, and turns everything to their good.

29 He decided beforehand who were the ones destined to be moulded to the pattern of his Son, so that he should be the eldest of many brothers;

30 it was those so destined that he called; those that he called, he justified, and those that he has justified he has brought into glory.