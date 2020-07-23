Daily Reading for Thursday, July 23rd, 2020

Daily Reading for Thursday July 23, 2020 Reading 1, Jeremiah 2:1-3, 7-8, 12-13

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 36:6-7, 8-9, 10-11

Gospel, Matthew 13:10-17



Reading 1, Jeremiah 2:1-3, 7-8, 12-13 1 The word of Yahweh came to me, saying, 2 'Go and shout this in Jerusalem's ears: 'Yahweh says this: "I remember your faithful love, the affection of your bridal days, when you followed me through the desert, through a land unsown. 3 Israel was sacred to Yahweh; the first-fruits of his harvest; all who ate this incurred guilt, disaster befell them, Yahweh declares." ' 7 I brought you to a country of plenty, to enjoy its produce and good things; but when you entered you defiled my country and made my heritage loathsome. 8 The priests never asked, "Where is Yahweh?" Those skilled in the Law did not know me, the shepherds too rebelled against me and the prophets prophesied by Baal and followed the Useless Ones. 12 You heavens, stand aghast at this, horrified, utterly appalled, Yahweh declares. 13 For my people have committed two crimes: they have abandoned me, the fountain of living water, and dug water-tanks for themselves, cracked water-tanks that hold no water.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 36:6-7, 8-9, 10-11 6 your saving justice is like towering mountains, your judgements like the mighty deep. Yahweh, you support both man and beast; 7 how precious, God, is your faithful love. So the children of Adam take refuge in the shadow of your wings. 8 They feast on the bounty of your house, you let them drink from your delicious streams; 9 in you is the source of life, by your light we see the light. 10 Maintain your faithful love to those who acknowledge you, and your saving justice to the honest of heart. 11 Do not let the foot of the arrogant overtake me or wicked hands drive me away.

FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now Daily Readings 2020 We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Matthew 13:10-17

10 Then the disciples went up to him and asked, 'Why do you talk to them in parables?'

11 In answer, he said, 'Because to you is granted to understand the mysteries of the kingdom of Heaven, but to them it is not granted.

12 Anyone who has will be given more and will have more than enough; but anyone who has not will be deprived even of what he has.

13 The reason I talk to them in parables is that they look without seeing and listen without hearing or understanding.

14 So in their case what was spoken by the prophet Isaiah is being fulfilled: Listen and listen, but never understand! Look and look, but never perceive!

15 This people's heart has grown coarse, their ears dulled, they have shut their eyes tight to avoid using their eyes to see, their ears to hear, their heart to understand, changing their ways and being healed by me.

16 'But blessed are your eyes because they see, your ears because they hear!

17 In truth I tell you, many prophets and upright people longed to see what you see, and never saw it; to hear what you hear, and never heard it.