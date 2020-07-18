Daily Reading for Saturday, July 18th, 2020
Daily Reading for Saturday July 18, 2020Reading 1, Micah 2:1-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 10:1-2, 3-4, 7-8, 14
Gospel, Matthew 12:14-21
Reading 1, Micah 2:1-5
1 Disaster for those who plot evil, who lie in bed planning mischief! No sooner is it dawn than they do it, since they have the power to do so.
2 Seizing the fields that they covet, they take over houses as well, owner and house they seize alike, the man himself as well as his inheritance.
3 So Yahweh says this: Look, I am now plotting a disaster for this breed from which you will not extricate your necks; you will not hold your heads up then, for the times will be disastrous indeed.
4 That day they will make a satire on you, they will strike up a dirge and say, 'We have been stripped of everything; my people's land has been divided up, no one else can restore it to them, our fields have been awarded to our despoiler.'
5 Because of this, you will have no one to measure out a share in Yahweh's community.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 10:1-2, 3-4, 7-8, 14
1 Why, Yahweh, do you keep so distant, stay hidden in times of trouble?
2 In his pride the wicked hunts down the weak, who is caught in the schemes he devises.
3 The wicked is proud of his inmost desires, by his blasphemies the grasping spurns Yahweh,
4 the wicked in his arrogance does not look very far; 'There is no God,' is his only thought.
7 he wishes it on others. His speech is full of lies and browbeating, under his tongue lurk spite and wickedness.
8 In the undergrowth he lies in ambush, in his hiding-place he murders the innocent. He watches intently for the downtrodden,
14 You have seen for yourself the trouble and vexation, you watch so as to take it in hand. The oppressed relies on you; you are the only recourse of the orphan.
FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now
Gospel, Matthew 12:14-21
14 At this the Pharisees went out and began to plot against him, discussing how to destroy him.
15 Jesus knew this and withdrew from the district. Many followed him and he cured them all
16 but warned them not to make him known.
17 This was to fulfil what was spoken by the prophet Isaiah:
18 Look! My servant whom I have chosen, my beloved, in whom my soul delights, I will send my Spirit upon him, and he will present judgement to the nations;
19 he will not brawl or cry out, his voice is not heard in the streets,
20 he will not break the crushed reed, or snuff the faltering wick,
21 until he has made judgement victorious; in him the nations will put their hope.
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
July 21st, 2020Reading 1, Micah 7:14-15, 18-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:2-4, 5-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 12:46-50
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Shop Catholic - Buy One Get One 50% OFFMix and match any of these bestselling products and enjoy 50% off the second item!
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
Free Catholic Educational PDF Downloads and ResourcesPDF educational resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Hail Mary
- Dios te salve, Maria
- The Apostles' Creed
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
FREE Catholic Online School
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Mary Magdalene
- St. Lawrence of Brindisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Helena
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.