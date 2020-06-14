Daily Reading for Sunday, June 14th, 2020

Daily Reading for Sunday June 14, 2020 Reading 1, Deuteronomy 8:2-3, 14-16

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 147:12-13, 14-15, 19-20

Gospel, John 6:51-58

Reading 2, First Corinthians 10:16-17



Reading 1, Deuteronomy 8:2-3, 14-16 2 Remember the long road by which Yahweh your God led you for forty years in the desert, to humble you, to test you and know your inmost heart -- whether you would keep his commandments or not. 3 He humbled you, he made you feel hunger, he fed you with manna which neither you nor your ancestors had ever known, to make you understand that human beings live not on bread alone but on every word that comes from the mouth of Yahweh. 14 do not become proud of heart. Do not then forget Yahweh your God who brought you out of Egypt, out of the place of slave-labour, 15 who guided you through this vast and dreadful desert, a land of fiery snakes, scorpions, thirst; 16 who in this waterless place brought you water out of the flinty rock; who in this desert fed you with manna unknown to your ancestors, to humble you and test you and so make your future the happier.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 147:12-13, 14-15, 19-20 12 Praise Yahweh, Jerusalem, Zion, praise your God. 13 For he gives strength to the bars of your gates, he blesses your children within you, 14 he maintains the peace of your frontiers, gives you your fill of finest wheat. 15 He sends his word to the earth, his command runs quickly, 19 He reveals his word to Jacob, his statutes and judgements to Israel. 20 For no other nation has he done this, no other has known his judgements.

FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now Daily Readings 2020 We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, John 6:51-58

51 I am the living bread which has come down from heaven. Anyone who eats this bread will live for ever; and the bread that I shall give is my flesh, for the life of the world.'

52 Then the Jews started arguing among themselves, 'How can this man give us his flesh to eat?'

53 Jesus replied to them: In all truth I tell you, if you do not eat the flesh of the Son of man and drink his blood, you have no life in you.

54 Anyone who does eat my flesh and drink my blood has eternal life, and I shall raise that person up on the last day.

55 For my flesh is real food and my blood is real drink.

56 Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood lives in me and I live in that person.

57 As the living Father sent me and I draw life from the Father, so whoever eats me will also draw life from me.

58 This is the bread which has come down from heaven; it is not like the bread our ancestors ate: they are dead, but anyone who eats this bread will live for ever.

Reading 2, First Corinthians 10:16-17

16 The blessing-cup, which we bless, is it not a sharing in the blood of Christ; and the loaf of bread which we break, is it not a sharing in the body of Christ?

17 And as there is one loaf, so we, although there are many of us, are one single body, for we all share in the one loaf.