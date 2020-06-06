Daily Reading for Saturday, June 6th, 2020

Reading 1, Second Timothy 4:1-8

1 Before God and before Christ Jesus who is to be judge of the living and the dead, I charge you, in the name of his appearing and of his kingdom:

2 proclaim the message and, welcome or unwelcome, insist on it. Refute falsehood, correct error, give encouragement -- but do all with patience and with care to instruct.

3 The time is sure to come when people will not accept sound teaching, but their ears will be itching for anything new and they will collect themselves a whole series of teachers according to their own tastes;

4 and then they will shut their ears to the truth and will turn to myths.

5 But you must keep steady all the time; put up with suffering; do the work of preaching the gospel; fulfil the service asked of you.

6 As for me, my life is already being poured away as a libation, and the time has come for me to depart.

7 I have fought the good fight to the end; I have run the race to the finish; I have kept the faith;

8 all there is to come for me now is the crown of uprightness which the Lord, the upright judge, will give to me on that Day; and not only to me but to all those who have longed for his appearing.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 71:8-9, 14-15, 16-17, 22

8 My mouth is full of your praises, filled with your splendour all day long.

9 Do not reject me in my old age, nor desert me when my strength is failing,

14 As for me, my hope will never fade, I will praise you more and more.

15 My lips shall proclaim your saving justice, your saving power all day long.

16 I will come in the power of Yahweh to tell of your justice, yours alone.

17 God, you have taught me from boyhood, and I am still proclaiming your marvels.

22 For my part, I will thank you on the lyre for your constancy, my God. I will play the harp in your honour, Holy One of Israel.