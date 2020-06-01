Daily Reading for Monday, June 1st, 2020
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 87: 1-2, 3, 5, 6-7
Gospel, John 19: 25-34
9 But Yahweh God called to the man. 'Where are you?' he asked.
10 'I heard the sound of you in the garden,' he replied. 'I was afraid because I was naked, so I hid.'
11 'Who told you that you were naked?' he asked. 'Have you been eating from the tree I forbade you to eat?'
12 The man replied, 'It was the woman you put with me; she gave me some fruit from the tree, and I ate it.'
13 Then Yahweh God said to the woman, 'Why did you do that?' The woman replied, 'The snake tempted me and I ate.'
14 Then Yahweh God said to the snake, 'Because you have done this, Accursed be you of all animals wild and tame! On your belly you will go and on dust you will feed as long as you live.
15 I shall put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; it will bruise your head and you will strike its heel.'
20 The man named his wife 'Eve' because she was the mother of all those who live.
1 [Of the sons of Korah Psalm Song] With its foundations on the holy mountains,
2 Yahweh loves his city, he prefers the gates of Zion to any dwelling-place in Jacob.
3 He speaks of glory for you, city of God,
5 But of Zion it will be said, 'Every one was born there,' her guarantee is the Most High.
6 Yahweh in his register of peoples will note against each, 'Born there',
7 princes no less than native-born; all make their home in you.
25 Near the cross of Jesus stood his mother and his mother's sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary of Magdala.
26 Seeing his mother and the disciple whom he loved standing near her, Jesus said to his mother, 'Woman, this is your son.'
27 Then to the disciple he said, 'This is your mother.' And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.
28 After this, Jesus knew that everything had now been completed and, so that the scripture should be completely fulfilled, he said: I am thirsty.
29 A jar full of sour wine stood there; so, putting a sponge soaked in the wine on a hyssop stick, they held it up to his mouth.
30 After Jesus had taken the wine he said, 'It is fulfilled'; and bowing his head he gave up his spirit.
31 It was the Day of Preparation, and to avoid the bodies' remaining on the cross during the Sabbath -- since that Sabbath was a day of special solemnity -- the Jews asked Pilate to have the legs broken and the bodies taken away.
32 Consequently the soldiers came and broke the legs of the first man who had been crucified with him and then of the other.
33 When they came to Jesus, they saw he was already dead, and so instead of breaking his legs
34 one of the soldiers pierced his side with a lance; and immediately there came out blood and water.
