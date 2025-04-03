Prayer of the Day for Thursday, April 3

Act of Faith #6

I believe in one God.

I believe that God rewards

the good and punishes the wicked.



I believe that in God there are three Divine Persons,

God the Father,

God the Son,

and God the Holy Spirit.



I believe that God the Son became Man,

without ceasing to be God.

I believe that he is my Lord and Saviour,

the Redeemer of the human race,

that He died on the Cross

for the salvation of all men,

that He died also for me.



I believe, on God's authority,

everything that He has taught and revealed.



O my God, give me strong faith.

O my God, help me to believe with lively faith.



O my God, who are all-good and all-merciful,

I sincerely hope to be saved.

Help me to do all that necessary for my salvation.



I have committed many sins in my life,

but now I turn away from them,

and hate them.

I am sorry, truly sorry for all of them,

because I have offended You, my God,

who are all-good,

all-perfect,

all-holy,

all-merciful and kind,

and who died on the Cross for me.



I love You, O my God,

with all my heart.

Please forgive me for having offended You.



I promise, O God,

that with Your help

I will never offend You again.



My God, have mercy on me.