Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, February 19

Prayer to Jesus Before the Blessed Sacrament

Jesus, each time I look at the sacred Host,

sancify my eyes,

that they may close more and more

to all that is merely earthly.



Jesus, each time I look at the sacred Host,

send a ray of divine light into my soul,

that I may better know you and myself.



Jesus, each time I look at the sacred Host,

send a flame of divine love into my heart

to consume everything in it

that is displeasing to You

and to set it all on fire with Your love.



Now and in eternity

may my only desire be to contemplate

the infinite beauty of Your divine countenance

which delights the angels.



Amen.