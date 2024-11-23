Prayer of the Day for Saturday, November 23

Prayer of an Expectant Mother

Lord Jesus, I lovingly pray for this sweet hope

that I keep within my womb.

You have granted me the immense gift

of a tiny little life,

living in my own life,

and I humbly thank you for choosing me

as an instrument of your love.

In this sweet waiting,

help me to live in a constant attitude

of self-surrender to your will.



Grant me a motherly heart that is pure,

steadfast and generous.

I hand over to you my own concerns;

any anxious fears that may come,

my own wishes for the little person

that I still have no knowledge of.

Grant that it may be born healthy in body,

keep far from it every peril to its soul.



Mary, you have known

the ineffable joy of a holy motherhood;

give me a heart that can transmit an ardent, living

faith.

Sanctify my waiting,

bless this joyful hope that is in me,

grant that the fruit of my womb

may open out in virtue

and in holiness through your working

with that of your divine Son.



Amen.