Prayer of the Day for Saturday, November 2

Daily Prayer For The Holy Souls

Immortal God, holy Lord,

Father and Protector of all You have created,

we raise our hearts to You today for those

who have passed out of this mortal life.



In Your loving mercy, Father of all,

be pleased to receive them in Your heavenly company,

and forgive the failings and faults

they may have done from human frailty.



Your only Son, Christ, our Saviour,

suffered so cruelly that

He might deliver them from the second death.

By his merits may they share in the glory

of His victory over sin and death.



For all the faithful who have died we pray,

but in particular for those dear to us,

parents, relatives and friends.

nor do we forget all who did good to us while on earth,

who helped us by their prayers, sacrifice and example.

We pray also for any who may have done us harm,

and stand in special need of Your forgiveness.



May the merits and prayers of our Virgin Mother,

Mary, and those of all the Angels and Saints,

speak for us and assist them now.

This we ask in Christ's name.



Amen.

