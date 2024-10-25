Prayer of the Day for Friday, October 25

Bless Me, O Lord

Heavenly Father, Almighty God,

I humble myself before your Presence.

What a joy it is to come to you.

I thank you and I praise your infinite Majesty,

Omnipotence and Perfections.

Please forgive me of all my sins.

Lord I come to you in my nothingness.

I want to worship you and adore you,

to love you with all my heart,

with all my mind,

with all my soul

and with all my strength.

I want to burn with desire for you like an angel.

I need you my Lord,

I am nothing without you.

I ask you to raise me before your Glory.

Shine your light upon me,

allow me to walk with you

and always do your Holy Will.

Protect me and bless me O Merciful Lord.

Fill me with your Holy Spirit,

grant me peace, love and joy.

Heal me, bless me and sanctify me O Lord;

make me a blessing for all those around me.



Amen.