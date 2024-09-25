Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, September 25

The Prayer Thank You God!

Dear Loving and Compassionate God,

Giver of all gifts,

we pray especially today for the mercy and love You give us.

Open our hearts and minds to You.

Give us the grace to accept your mercy.

As we live each day,

we pray for those less fortunate,

especially those who are hurting,

and whose wounds need to be healed.

Help us become involved in ways that show them how deeply

we care.

Give us the personal courage to listen to their concerns

and help them find the solutions to which they are

entitled.

as Your children and our brothers and sisters.



Amen.