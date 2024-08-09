Prayer of the Day for Friday, August 9

Prayer for Choosing a State of Life # 2

O Lord, I beseech Thee to grant me Thy Divine Light,

that I may know the designs of Thy providence concerning me,

and that, filled with a sincere desire for my soul’s salvation,

I may say, with the young man in the Gospel:

What must I do to be saved?

All states of life are before me; but,

still undecided what to do, I await Thy commands,

I offer myself to Thee without restriction,

without reserve, with a most perfect submission.



Far be it from me, O Lord,

to oppose the order of Thy wisdom,

and, unfaithful to the inspiration of Thy grace,

to strive to subject the will of the Creator

to the caprice of the creature.

It is not for the servant to choose the way

in which he will serve his master:

do Thou lay upon me what commands Thou pleasest.

My lot is in Thy hands.

I make no exception,

lest perchance what I accept be that which Thou willest,

and because I am too short-sighted

to discover in the future the different obstacles I shall meet with,

if, without Thy guidance,

I make myself the arbiter of my own conduct.

Speak, Lord, to my soul;

speak to me as Thou didst to the youthful Samuel:

Speak, Lord; for Thy servant heareth.

I cast myself at Thy feet,

and I am ready,

if it be Thy will,

to sacrifice myself as a victim to Thee

for the remainder of my days,

in such wise as Thou shalt deem most worthy of Thy greatness.



O my God, inspire the affections of my parents,

and guide their projects according to the counsels of Thy wisdom. Lord,

I sincerely desire to consult Thee who art the Eternal Truth;

grant that my parents also may submit themselves to its decrees,

faithfully and without reserve.



Amen.