Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 28

Prayer for Parents #1

Grant us, O Lord Jesus,

to imitate faithfully the example of your Holy Family

and to make our home another Nazareth.

May peace, love and happiness prevail.

Grant us the grace to be the parents

we should be for our children.

Grant that our child may find solid support

for their human dignity

and for their growth in truth and love

within the embrace of our home.

When the time comes for each of us

to go to the everlasting home you have prepared for us,

may your glorious Mother and St. Joseph take us to you,

after the final grace of a happy death.



Amen.