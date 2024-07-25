Prayer of the Day for Thursday, July 25

Each New Day

Let me pause as I begin this new day to give it to You,

Lord.

Before the tumult of activities breaks in;

before breakfast plates crash through my still sleepy mind;

for this last moment in my bed, thank you, Lord.

Let me hold Your promise of new life.

Keep me from slipping back

for I know that what is forgiven is as if it never were.

Each new day,

Your grace gives me a fresh start to walk in Your light

again.

May the Lord support us all the day long,

till the shades lengthen and the evening comes,

and the busy world is hushed,

and the fever of life is over,

and our work is done.

Then in His mercy may He give us a safe lodging,

and a holy rest,

and peace at the last.

Amen.